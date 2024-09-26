LLumin and Hexastate Partner to Solve Industrial Maintenance Challenges with AI

LLumin, a premier CMMS (computerized maintenance management system) and Hexastate, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) for industrial equipment maintenance, announced a strategic partnership to integrate AI into the award-winning CMMS+ software. This collaboration will deliver cutting-edge preventative maintenance and IoT-driven asset management capabilities.

By harnessing the power of AI, maintenance teams can gain unprecedented insights into asset health and performance. This combined solution will provide a comprehensive view of equipment utilization and real-time conditions, enabling customers to accurately measure asset health, energy consumption, and track operational inefficiencies. Moreover, AI-driven analytics will streamline maintenance tasks, augment safety efforts, and optimize inventory tracking and spare parts management. It will deliver a holistic approach to preventive maintenance and overall production optimization.

"LLumin's CMMS+ is a powerful tool, and its seamless integration with our AI platform creates a winning combination for our customers," said Malte Nørgaard, CEO of Hexastate. " By combining our strengths, we offer a comprehensive solution that elevates maintenance performance and reduces plant downtime, extends equipment life, and will achieve an overall substantial cost savings for customers."

By integrating Hexastate's AI and hardware platform with the CMMS+, cloud-based, mobile-ready software, plant managers and operations teams gain a powerful toolkit for optimizing maintenance management. This unified solution empowers users to efficiently track, manage, and maintain assets while safeguarding their critical infrastructure.

"We are proud to partner with Hexastate, a leader in AI for industrial maintenance," said Ed Garibian, CEO at LLumin. "Together, we are redefining the future of asset (equipment, instrumentation and machines) management by delivering innovative solutions that drive substantial improvements in productivity and reliability."

LLumin and Hexastate share a common goal: driving operational excellence through automated, preventive maintenance. Hexastate's advanced machine learning algorithms transform raw sensor data into actionable insights, while CMMS+' cloud-based platform effectively reduces mean time to repair (MTTR), and mitigates compliance, safety, and legal risks.

About Hexastate

Hexastate is a Danish company based in Aalborg that provides predictive maintenance solutions for industrial assets since 2018. Hexastate's vision is to help manufacturing companies avoid expensive breakdowns in their production by developing the leading IoT and AI-powered predictive maintenance solution in the industry. Know more at https://hexastate.com.

About LLumin

The team at LLumin possesses decades of experience in the CMMS software industry, managing fleet, facilities, and industrial machinery for all industries. Having developed CMMS+ as a IOT and Industry 4.0 first Asset Performance and Maintenance Management solution suite, the software delivers ROI by improving Asset Uptime and OEE levels, lowering MTTR metrics, and extending the life of asset lifecycles. For more information, visit LLumin.com.

Media Contact:

Valerie Harding,

Ripple Effect Communications

Email: valerie@RippleEffectPR.com

Tel: 617-536-8887

SOURCE: LLumin