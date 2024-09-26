Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Kyle Nazareth of Branson Corporate Services as its Chief Financial Officer effective September 26, 2024.

Mr. Nazareth brings over a decade of experience in managing public companies, advising on capital market transactions, and providing financial stewardship. As the Chief Financial Officer of Toronto-based Branson Corporate Services, he provides, on a fractional basis, strategic financial consulting, and financial compliance services at a high quality and cost-effectively. Mr. Nazareth brings a proven track record of success in providing extensive finance and capital markets expertise to his clients.

Mr. Nazareth succeeds Mr. Keith Li, formerly of Branson Corporate Services, who has served as Corcel's CFO since May 2021. The Board and management would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Li for his role over the past few years.

About Corcel Exploration Inc.

Corcel Exploration is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties throughout North America. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title, and interest in and to the Peak gold exploration project and also holds a 100% interest in the Willow copper project. From time to time the Company may also evaluate and acquire other mineral properties of merit.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward- looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions and estimates of management made based on experience and their perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, all of which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances at the date hereof, but which may ultimately prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking information herein, including but not limited to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's final long form prospectus dated October 13, 2021, available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information herein to reflect new developments after the date hereof, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

