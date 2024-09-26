BlackBerry Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Achieves breakeven adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS for the quarter; GAAP net loss improves by $23 million, or 55% year-on-year to $19 million, and GAAP loss per share improves by $0.04 to $0.03

Operating cash usage beats expectations, improving by $2 million sequentially and $43 million year-over-year

Revenue for both IoT and Cybersecurity divisions grows double-digit year-over-year; raises bottom end of full-year guidance range for IoT

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2024 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

"BlackBerry reached a significant milestone on our path to profitability by recording breakeven adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS. This result was achieved through a combination of stronger than expected, double-digit revenue growth for both IoT and Cybersecurity, as well as tremendous ongoing progress in rationalizing our cost structure. Operating expenses for the quarter were 24% lower than the baseline for the prior year," said John J. Giamatteo, CEO, BlackBerry. "QNX delivered strong royalty revenue again this quarter, and there was year-over-year revenue growth for the secure communications products in our Cybersecurity division."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Total company revenue was $145 million.

Total company non-GAAP gross margin was 66% and GAAP gross margin was 65%.

IoT revenue grew 12% year-over-year and exceeded previously-provided guidance at $55 million; IoT gross margin increased by 1 percentage point to 82%.

Cybersecurity revenue grew 10% year-over-year and exceeded previously-provided guidance at $87 million; Cybersecurity gross margin increased by 1 percentage point year-over-year to 55%.

Cybersecurity ARR was flat year-over-year at $279 million; DBNRR increased by 7 percentage points year-over-year and sequentially for the fourth consecutive quarter to 88%.

Licensing revenue was $3 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $4 million and GAAP operating loss was $21 million.

Non-GAAP earnings per share improved by $0.04 year-over-year to breakeven, beating the previously-provided guidance. GAAP basic loss per share also improved by $0.04 year-over-year to $0.03.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $22 million to breakeven for the quarter.

Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments was $265 million; Operating cash usage beat expectations and improved by $43 million year-over-year to $13 million.

Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements

BlackBerry QNX adds QNX ® Containers to support operating system (OS) virtualization and containerization on QNX-based devices. This provides highly secure and isolated embedded containers while maintaining the high performance and real time nature of QNX ® OS 8.

BlackBerry and HaleyTek AB announce the launch of HaleyTek's Generic Automotive Platform (GAP) cockpit software platform will include the QNX ® Sound software-defined audio platform.

BlackBerry launches CylanceMDR Pro, a cutting-edge managed detection and response (MDR) service built on an Open XDR platform powered by AI.

BlackBerry's EPP platform, CylanceENDPOINT, named a 2024 Customers' Choice for endpoint protection platforms (EPP) by Gartner® Peer Insights.

Financial Outlook

BlackBerry is providing the following guidance for the third quarter (ending November 30, 2024) and the full fiscal year 2025 (ending February 28, 2025).

Q3 FY25 Full fiscal year FY25 Total BlackBerry revenue: $146 - $154 million $591 - $616 million IoT revenue: $56 - $60 million $225 - $235 million Cybersecurity revenue: $86 - $90 million $350 - $365 million Licensing & Other revenue: Approximately $4 million Approximately $16 million Adjusted EBITDA: Breakeven - +$10 million Breakeven - +$10 million Non-GAAP basic EPS: ($0.01) - +$0.01 ($0.05) - ($0.02)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios used by the Company to comparable U.S. GAAP measures and an explanation of why the Company uses them. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of expected Adjusted EBITDA and expected Non-GAAP basic EPS for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2025 to the most directly comparable expected GAAP measures because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty, among other things, restructuring charges and impairment charges and, accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables at the end of this press release.

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 31, 2024 May 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Revenue $ 145 $ 144 $ 132 $ 289 $ 505 Cost of sales 51 48 47 99 241 Gross margin 94 96 85 190 264 Gross margin % 64.8 % 66.7 % 64.4 % 65.7 % 52.3 % Operating expenses Research and development 37 42 50 79 104 Sales and marketing 34 38 43 72 88 General and administrative 33 40 30 73 84 Amortization 11 12 14 23 29 Impairment of long-lived assets - 3 1 3 1 Debentures fair value adjustment - - (6 ) - 16 115 135 132 250 322 Operating loss (21 ) (39 ) (47 ) (60 ) (58 ) Investment income, net 3 5 7 8 10 Loss before income taxes (18 ) (34 ) (40 ) (52 ) (48 ) Provision for income taxes 1 8 2 9 5 Net loss $ (19 ) $ (42 ) $ (42 ) $ (61 ) $ (53 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (000s) Basic 590,549 589,821 583,524 590,188 583,171 Diluted 590,549 589,821 583,524 590,188 583,171 Total common shares outstanding (000s) 590,728 590,171 583,684 590,728 583,684

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at August 31, 2024 February 29, 2024 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 171 $ 175 Short-term investments 40 62 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6 and $6, respectively 150 199 Other receivables 21 21 Income taxes receivable 4 4 Other current assets 52 47 438 508 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 17 25 Long-term investments 37 36 Other long-term assets 59 57 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 32 32 Property, plant and equipment, net 17 21 Intangible assets, net 136 154 Goodwill 563 562 $ 1,299 $ 1,395 Liabilities Current Accounts payable $ 7 $ 17 Accrued liabilities 109 117 Income taxes payable 28 28 Deferred revenue, current 161 194 305 356 Deferred revenue, non-current 28 28 Operating lease liabilities 38 38 Other long-term liabilities 1 3 Long-term notes 195 194 567 619 Shareholders' equity Capital stock and additional paid-in capital 2,964 2,948 Deficit (2,219 ) (2,158 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13 ) (14 ) 732 776 $ 1,299 $ 1,395

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Months Ended August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (61 ) $ (53 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization 26 32 Stock-based compensation 15 20 Impairment of long-lived assets 3 1 Intellectual property disposed of by sale - 147 Debentures fair value adjustment - 16 Operating leases (4 ) (5 ) Other (2 ) - Net changes in working capital items Accounts receivable, net of allowance 49 (7 ) Other receivables - 4 Income taxes receivable - (2 ) Other assets (6 ) (61 ) Accounts payable (10 ) (6 ) Accrued liabilities (5 ) (24 ) Income taxes payable - 1 Deferred revenue (33 ) (20 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (28 ) 43 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of long-term investments - (1 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (3 ) (3 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (4 ) (10 ) Acquisition of short-term investments (72 ) (92 ) Proceeds on sale or maturity of short-term investments 94 182 Net cash provided by investing activities 15 76 Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of common shares 1 2 Net cash provided by financing activities 1 2 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents during the period (12 ) 121 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 200 322 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 188 $ 443

As at August 31, 2024 February 29, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 171 $ 175 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 17 25 Short-term investments 40 62 Long-term investments 37 36 $ 265 $ 298

Reconciliations of the Company's Segment Results to the Consolidated Results

The following tables show information by operating segment for the three months ended August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023. The Company reports segment information in accordance with U.S. GAAP Accounting Standards Codification Section 280 based on the "management" approach. The management approach designates the internal reporting used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker for making decisions and assessing performance of the Company's reportable operating segments

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) (unaudited) Cybersecurity IoT Licensing Segment Totals August 31, August 31, August 31, August 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Segment revenue $ 87 $ 79 $ 55 $ 49 $ 3 $ 4 $ 145 $ 132 Segment cost of sales 39 36 10 8 1 2 50 46 Segment gross margin $ 48 $ 43 $ 45 $ 41 $ 2 $ 2 $ 95 $ 86 Segment gross margin % 55 % 54 % 82 % 84 % 67 % 50 % 66 % 65 %

The following table reconciles the Company's segment results for the three months ended August 31, 2024 to consolidated U.S. GAAP results:

For the Three Months Ended August 31, 2024 (in millions) (unaudited)



Cybersecurity IoT Licensing Segment Totals Reconciling

Items Consolidated U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 87 $ 55 $ 3 $ 145 $ - $ 145 Cost of sales 39 10 1 50 1 51 Gross margin (1) $ 48 $ 45 $ 2 $ 95 $ (1 ) $ 94 Operating expenses 115 115 Investment income, net 3 3 Loss before income taxes $ (18 )

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for the three and six months ended August 31, 2024.

The following table reconciles the Company's segment results for the three months ended August 31, 2023 to consolidated U.S. GAAP results:

For the Three Months Ended August 31, 2023 (in millions) Cybersecurity IoT Licensing Segment Totals Reconciling

Items Consolidated U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 79 $ 49 $ 4 $ 132 $ - $ 132 Cost of sales 36 8 2 46 1 47 Gross margin (1) $ 43 $ 41 $ 2 $ 86 $ (1 ) $ 85 Operating expenses 132 132 Investment income, net 7 7 Loss before income taxes $ (40 )

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for the three and six months endedAugust 31, 2023.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures

In the Company's internal reports, management evaluates the performance of the Company's business on a non-GAAP basis by excluding the impact of certain items below from the Company's U.S. GAAP financial results. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios provide management, as well as readers of the Company's financial statements, with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and are useful in helping management and readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

Readers are cautioned that adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expense, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted sales and marketing expense, adjusted general and administrative expense, adjusted amortization expense, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss) margin percentage, adjusted EBITDA margin percentage and free cash flow (usage)and similar measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in the context of the U.S. GAAP results.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the three months ended August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three months ended August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Gross margin $ 94 $ 85 Stock compensation expense 1 1 Adjusted gross margin $ 95 $ 86 Gross margin % 64.8 % 64.4 % Stock compensation expense 0.7 % 0.8 % Adjusted gross margin % 65.5 % 65.2 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating expense for the three months ended August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023 to adjusted operating expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Operating expense $ 115 $ 132 Restructuring charges 1 3 Stock compensation expense 6 10 Debentures fair value adjustment - (6 ) Acquired intangibles amortization 9 10 LLA impairment charge - 1 Adjusted operating expense $ 99 $ 114

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss and U.S. GAAP basic loss per share for the three months ended August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023 to adjusted net loss and adjusted basic loss per share is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts) August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Basic loss per share Basic loss per share Net loss $ (19 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (42 ) $ (0.07 ) Restructuring charges 1 3 Stock compensation expense 7 11 Debentures fair value adjustment - (6 ) Acquired intangibles amortization 9 10 LLA impairment charge - 1 Adjusted net loss $ (2 ) $ 0.00 $ (23 ) $ (0.04 )

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative, and amortization expense for the three months ended August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023 to adjusted research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative, and amortization expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Research and development $ 37 $ 50 Stock compensation expense 2 2 Adjusted research and development expense $ 35 $ 48 Sales and marketing $ 34 $ 43 Stock compensation expense 1 3 Adjusted sales and marketing expense $ 33 $ 40 General and administrative $ 33 $ 30 Restructuring charges 1 3 Stock compensation expense 3 5 Adjusted general and administrative expense $ 29 $ 22 Amortization $ 11 $ 14 Acquired intangibles amortization 9 10 Adjusted amortization expense $ 2 $ 4

Adjusted operating loss, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating loss margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the three months ended August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023 are reflected in the table below.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Operating loss $ (21 ) $ (47 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss Restructuring charges 1 3 Stock compensation expense 7 11 Debentures fair value adjustment - (6 ) Acquired intangibles amortization 9 10 LLA impairment charge - 1 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss 17 19 Adjusted operating loss (4 ) (28 ) Amortization 13 16 Acquired intangibles amortization (9 ) (10 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ - $ (22 ) Revenue $ 145 $ 132 Adjusted operating loss margin % (1) (3 %) (21 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) - % (17 %)

Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the six months ended August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the six months ended August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the table below:

For the Six Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Gross margin $ 190 $ 264 Stock compensation expense 2 2 Adjusted gross margin $ 192 $ 266 Gross margin % 65.7 % 52.3 % Stock compensation expense 0.7 % 0.4 % Adjusted gross margin % 66.4 % 52.7 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating expense for the six months ended August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023 to adjusted operating expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Six Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Operating expense $ 250 $ 322 Restructuring charges 9 8 Stock compensation expense 13 18 Debentures fair value adjustment - 16 Acquired intangibles amortization 17 20 LLA impairment charge 3 1 Adjusted operating expense $ 208 $ 259

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss and U.S. GAAP basic loss per share for the six months ended August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023 to the adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share is reflected in the table below:

For the Six Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts) August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023







Basic

loss per

share



Basic

earnings

(loss) per

share Net loss $ (61 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (53 ) $ (0.09 ) Restructuring charges 9 8 Stock compensation expense 15 20 Debentures fair value adjustment - 16 Acquired intangibles amortization 17 20 LLA impairment charge 3 1 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (17 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 12 $ 0.02

Reconciliation of U.S GAAP research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative, and amortization expense for the six months endedAugust 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023 to adjusted research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative, and amortization expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Six Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Research and development $ 79 $ 104 Stock compensation expense 4 4 Adjusted research and development expense $ 75 $ 100 Sales and marketing $ 72 $ 88 Stock compensation expense 3 4 Adjusted sales and marketing expense $ 69 $ 84 General and administrative $ 73 $ 84 Restructuring charges 9 8 Stock compensation expense 6 10 Adjusted general and administrative expense $ 58 $ 66 Amortization $ 23 $ 29 Acquired intangibles amortization 17 20 Adjusted amortization expense $ 6 $ 9

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss) margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the six months endedAugust 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023 are reflected in the table below.

For the Six Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Operating loss $ (60 ) $ (58 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss Restructuring charges 9 8 Stock compensation expense 15 20 Debentures fair value adjustment - 16 Acquired intangibles amortization 17 20 LLA impairment charge 3 1 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss 44 65 Adjusted operating income (loss) (16 ) 7 Amortization 26 32 Acquired intangibles amortization (17 ) (20 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (7 ) $ 19 Revenue $ 289 $ 505 Adjusted operating income (loss) margin % (1) (6 %) 1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) (2 %) 4 %

The Company uses free cash flow (usage) when assessing its sources of liquidity, capital resources, and quality of earnings. The Company believes that free cash flow (usage) is helpful in understanding the Company's capital requirements and provides an additional means to reflect the cash flow trends in the Company's business.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023 to free cash flow (usage) is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (13 ) $ (56 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2 ) (1 ) Free cash flow (usage) $ (15 ) $ (57 )

Key Metrics

The Company regularly monitors a number of financial and operating metrics, including the following key metrics, in order to measure the Company's current performance and estimated future performance. Readers are cautioned that annual recurring revenue ("ARR"), dollar-based net retention rate ("DBNRR"), and recurring revenue percentage do not have any standardized meaning and are unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) August 31, 2024 Cybersecurity Annual Recurring Revenue $ 279 Cybersecurity Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate 88 % Recurring Software Product Revenue Percentage ~ 80 %

