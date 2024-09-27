Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Ventures Signs IP Acquisition LOI With NexGenAI

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRNL) has announced the signing of a Non-Binding term sheet to acquire IP and establish a "strategic partnership" with NexGenAI Holding Group, Inc. and its affiliated entities ("NexGen"), a cutting-edge platform utilizing AI in areas such as disruptive marketing, social media, and brand awareness programs. The Strategic Partnership calls for immediate collaborative efforts in data integration, corporate messaging, data sharing and software development, as well as GRNL's pending acquisition of NexGen's SportsBet.ai platform, subject to a maximum 45 day due diligence period.

SportsBet.ai is set to become a premier destination for real-time sports data, predictive analytics, and win-win arbitrage opportunities and alerts. The partnership team will be leveraging NexGen's existing infrastructure and massive database into GRNL's breakthrough sports betting ecosystem to produce what could be among the lowest player acquisition costs and the highest player retention rates in the industry. GRNL's peer-to-peer decentralized exchanges will be designed to deliver unprecedented direct financial benefits to its users, while offering real time AI data driven predictive modeling and highly favorable betting strategies through Sportsbet.ai.

The GRNL/Nexgen Partnership calls for the ability to leverage Nexgen's proprietary technology and gives GRNL access to NexGen's vast data network, data processing systems, and AI models. NexGen is also delivering a dedicated support team for marketing and messaging, as well as leveraging social media profiles, social media channels, and consumer data to maximize GRNL's product awareness.

This collaborative marketing effort will also ensure that SportsBet.ai reaches its target audience quickly and effectively upon launching.

Rafael Groswirt's Quote (CEO of Greenlite Ventures, Inc.):

"We are thrilled to embark on this first step in reaching an IP acquisition and strategic partnership with NexGen. By combining their AI expertise with Greenlite's innovative peer-to-peer platforms, we believe we are uniquely positioned to deliver game-changing solutions to the sports betting world. Our collaboration marks a significant milestone as we work to revolutionize the industry and provide our users with unparalleled predictive analytics and value."

Michael Woloshin (Founder of NexGenAI Holding Group, Inc.):

"At NexGen, we're focused on leveraging real-time data and predictive technology to transform sports betting. I look forward to working with Greenlite Ventures and supporting their other business verticals as we take exciting steps forward in the sports betting space, turning insights into smarter strategies."

About NexGenAI

NexGenAI Holding Group, Inc. (and its affiliated entities) is a technology leader specializing in artificial intelligence-driven solutions. NexGen's innovative platforms deliver analytics and data-driven insights to businesses across multiple verticals including sports, healthcare, and finance.

ABOUT GREENLITE VENTURES:

Through its merger with No Limit Technology Holdings Inc., GRNL is bringing together the efficiency of Artificial Intelligence. blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and newly developed peer-to-peer to dramatically disrupt the entire sports betting industry. GRNL's new AI driven sports advisory services and decentralized betting platforms will be generating a trove of player benefits never before seen in the marketplace.

For further information, please contact:

**Investor Relations**

Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

Email: ir@greenliteventures.com

Phone: Jeff DeForrest; 954 288 4725

---

Website: https://greenliteventures.com/

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological risks pertaining to the Company's business may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contact Information

Jeff Deforrest

Communications Director

ir@greenliteventures.com

954 288 4725

SOURCE: Greenlite Ventures, Inc.