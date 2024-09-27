Zekelman Industries: Zekelman Supports CSPA's Efforts to Impose Tariffs on Chinese Steel

New surtax will protect Canadian workers, families, and communities.

Zekelman Industries, the largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America and an innovator in integrated real estate development, today applauded the efforts of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) to push for tariffs on unfairly-dumped Chinese steel and aluminum that has been pouring into Canada.

"We call upon the Canadian government to enact these tariffs as quickly as possible because the livelihoods of our fellow countrymen depend on it," said Barry Zekelman, CEO of Zekelman Industries. "We must protect our workers, families, and communities from these high-carbon steel imports from China, while continuing to prioritize our domestic economy and trading relationships."

On August 26, the Canadian government announced that it intended to enact a 25% surtax on imports of steel and aluminum products from China. The public affairs campaign spearheaded by the CSPA along with the Aluminium Association of Canada (AAC) was a driving force in the implementation of these new tariffs.

Additionally, Zekelman joins CSPA in calling on Canada to continue to align with its trading partners in the United States and Mexico (CUSMA) to protect North America by refusing to be a point of entry for unfairly traded, high-carbon steel imports. Zekelman continues to advocate for remedies against circumvention of duties through false country of origin labeling and substantial transformation.

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 20 manufacturing locations and 3,200+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com

