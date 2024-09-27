Statement from Raw Seafoods Inc. Regarding Lawsuit

FALL RIVER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / We are aware of inquiries from the press regarding a lawsuit filed against Raw Seafoods claiming violations related to underage labor. We now know that the attorneys involved in filing the complaint are from Justice at Work and the Worker & Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic at Yale Law School (WIRAC).

While we know very little at this time and have not been served or seen an official copy of the complaint, we are issuing this statement in the spirit of transparency and cooperation with the media as well as our customers and vendors.

We have received a copy of a complaint from the press, but the names of the alleged underage employees and their alleged supervisor have been anonymized. At this time, we do not know the identities of the alleged underage employees, or the alleged supervisor mentioned in the complaint. Therefore, we are unable to investigate the hiring circumstances of the unnamed individuals or the actions of the unnamed supervisor, and we are unable to respond further.

"As a family business, we have prioritized the health, safety, and fair treatment of our employees for 26 years," said Scott Hutchens, Vice President/Co-Owner of Raw Seafoods. "These allegations are both shocking and hurtful and are a direct attack against our core value to treat all of our employees with respect and dignity."

Raw Seafoods has built a solid reputation over more than two decades by adhering to labor laws, specifically to never knowingly hire underage labor, and adhering to high standards of safety across its operations. Raw Seafoods prides itself on a positive work culture which is reflected in the many employees who have been with the company for 10, 15, and even 20+ years.

Raw Seafoods complies fully with state and federal labor regulations, regularly undergoing internal reviews and external audits to ensure that the company's practices are lawful and safe. The company has never wavered in is dedication to creating a work environment that supports the growth and well-being of every employee, regardless of background and nationality.

