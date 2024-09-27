Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.09.2024 04:22 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2024 International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference Opens in Guizhou Province, China

XINGYI, China, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 26th, 2024 International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference, China's unique mountain tourism themed international high-end summit, opened in Xingyi City, Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province. At the opening ceremony, two important research results, Climate Change and Mountain Tourism Response Strategies and World Famous Mountains for Tourism -- Recognition Standards, were released, providing scientific and practical guidance for the sustainable development of global mountain tourism.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

2024 International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference Opens in Guizhou Province, China

This conference has set up three major events and a series of supporting activities, i.e., the opening ceremony of 2024 International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference together with the Asian Mountain Tourism Promotion Conference, 2024 International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) Annual Conference, and 2024 Wanfenglin Hiking Event for 10-Thousand People.

Themed "Integrating Culture, Sports, and Tourism for High Quality Life", this conference was hosted by IMTA and organized by IMTA Secretariat and the People's Government of Qianxinan Prefecture. Its aim is to explore innovative paths for high-quality and sustainable mountain tourism development in the new era via in-depth exchanges and cooperation so as to empower mountain tourism with new vitality and momentum.

Nearly 400 guests attended the opening ceremony of the conference, including representatives from international organizations, tourism departments of relevant countries, institutions stationed in China, tourism related enterprises, mountain tourism destination management agencies, industry experts and scholars as well as media reporters, etc.

Source: 2024 International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.