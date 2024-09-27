TRIBIT will launch its 200W Bluetooth Speaker StormBox Blast 2 in mid-October

This time, immerse yourself in the music, live for live

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIBIT, a global audio brand, targets the mid-October launch of the upgraded StormBox Blast 2 portable Bluetooth speaker. Following on from the success of its predecessor, StormBox Blast, the StormBox Blast 2 now has upgraded features including a higher IP67 waterproof rating, Bluetooth 5.4 and a huge 200W output power.

Explosive 200W* Output

Featuring an 80W subwoofer with diamond reinforcement ribs, dual 45W mid-range drivers, and two 15W silk dome tweeters, the StormBox Blast 2 delivers precise beats and notes. Its 2.1 channel design, powered by two advanced Ti amplifiers, ensures balanced and dynamic sound, while dual large passive radiators enhance the bass for deeper resonance.

*AC Power: 200W; Battery Power: 180W

Fun & Interactive Karaoke

Host a karaoke party with the TRIBIT speaker which boasts the professional-grade karaoke function with an adjustable Reverb effect! Supporting dual wired or wireless microphone connections, this party speaker enables you to sing solo or in a duet. Better still, state-of-the-art Bluetooth 5.4 ensures an optimal listening experience with TWS connectivity. What's more fun than getting friends or family together for a good old sing song?

Customized Dynamic Lighting

The StormBox Blast 2 also features customizable dynamic lighting for a fantastic light show! The speaker can be synced to the pulse and rhythm of the song playing or users can pick a favorite color in the TRIBIT App to add a stunning touch to bars, weddings, festivals, and everything in between.

Unstoppable 30hrs Playtime

Worried about the tunes suddenly stopping mid-event? The StormBox Blast 2 has a 30-hour playtime to ensure there's enough power to keep party goers dancing into the night! Thanks to the colossal battery capacity, the speaker can also be used to charge phones or other electric gadgets to be certain nothing will run out of juice!

About TRIBIT:

Back in 2017, TRIBIT was born with one singular focus: to inspire outdoor exploration while embracing the beauty of nature and the magic of sound. Just like stepping into a journey where melodies of innovation resonate with your soul, TRIBIT decodes the music mystery with the notes of "do re mi".

We strive to make high-quality audio accessible to all, orchestrating auditory brilliance. So now turn up the volume on your TRIBIT and treat yourself with better beats!

