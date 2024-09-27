Vanguard Green Investment Limited Announces Its Transformation From the Healthcare Industry to the ESG Service Industry

As the world faces pressing challenges of global climate and environmental issues, we transformation serves as a shining example of how businesses can play a significant and decisive role in creating a sustainable future.

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Mu Global Holding Limited (OTC PINK:MUGH) announced that the company is changing it's name to Vanguard Green Investment Limited. Effective 25 Jun, 2024 subject to satisfying applicable legal requirements. This more closely aligns the Company's legal name with it's brand name in marketplace.

The Company's shares of common stock will continue to be listed on the OTCMarket's Exchange under OTC PINK ticker symbol "MUGH". No action is needed from current Mu Global Holding Limited stockholders.

Vanguard Green Investment Limited, formerly a leading company in the healthcare industry, is proud to announce it's transformation to a ESG Advisor Service Company under the leadership of Chairman Niu Yenyen. This move marks a significant step towards building a sustainable future for earth and promoting female leadership in the business world.

Chairman Niu Yenyen, a visionary leader with strong commitment to enviromental sustainability,spearheaded the transformation to Vanguard Green Investment Limited. With her extensive knowledge and expertise in the global climate and environmental issues. Under her leadership, the company successfully transitioned from it's original focus on healthcare to ESG Advisor Service in renewable energy project's.

This transformation not only aligns Vanguard Green Investment Limited's global effort's to reduce carbon emissions, it also open's up new opportunities for the company. By focusing on ESG Advisor Service in green energy, the company is not only contributing to a greener and healthier planet,but is also generating sustainable returns for it's shareholder's. This move also highlight's the company's commitment to promoting female leadership in the business world and breaking gender stereotypes.

Chairman Niu Yenyen believes that the transformation is just the beginning of Vanguard Green Investment Limited's journey towards a more sustainable future. She envisions the company becoming a ESG Advisor leader in the green energy sector and inspiring other businesses to follow suit. With her strong determination and the company's dedication to green investments, Vanguard Green Investment Limited is on it's way to making a positive impact on the environment and society.

As the world faces pressing challenges of global climate and environmental issues, Vanguard Green Investment Limited's transformation serves as a shining example of how businesses can play a significant and decisive role in creating a sustainable future. The company's commitment to green energy and female leadership is a testament to it's vision of building a better world for future generations.

Media Contact

Organization: Vanguard Green Investment Limited

Contact Person Name: Niu Yenyen

Website: https://www.vg-il.com/

Email: syw@v-gil.com

Contact Number: +13193041192

Address: 701 S CARSON ST STE 200,

City: CARSON CITY NV

State: Nevada

Country: United States

SOURCE: Vanguard Green Investment Limited