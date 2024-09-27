Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 07:16 Uhr
Medit Expands Intraoral Scanner Presence in Slovenia and the Balkans

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit, a global leader in intraoral scanning technology, is making a significant impact in the Slovenian market as it continues its expansion across the Balkans. As part of this growth, Medit will showcase its latest intraoral scanner series at the DentXpert Digital Dentistry Congress (October 4-5), where dentists, dental technicians and industry experts will highlight the latest developments in digital dentistry.


At the event, Medit will provide dental professionals with hands-on experience of its advanced product lineup, including the popular Medit i 900, i 700, and i 700 Wireless scanners. In particular, the Medit i 900 line is the latest model that was launched last April. Its features, including a touch pad and touch band, wider field of view, and high scanning accuracies, have been acknowledged by digital dentistry market and experts.

Visitors to Medit's booth will explore how these scanners can enhance diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency in modern dental practices. They will also have the opportunity to engage with Medit's experts and discover how its technology supports clinicians and technicians in delivering high-quality dental services.

Medit's Digital Dentistry Supports in Slovenia

Medit's participation in the DentXpert Congress emphasizes its commitment to strengthening its presence in Slovenia and the broader Balkans in partnership with Interdent d.o.o. With the rising demand for digital dental solutions, Medit is dedicated to equipping Slovenian dental professionals with digital dentistry tools to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the field.

By providing innovative and cost-effective solutions, Medit is not only enhancing patient outcomes but also helping dental practices boost efficiency and profitability in the region.

About Medit

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Medit is a global leader in 3D intraoral scanning and digital dentistry solutions. The company's technology supports collaborative workflows between dental clinics, technicians, and laboratories, driving improvements in accuracy and efficiency.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515127/Medit_Expands_Intraoral_Scanner_Presence_Slovenia_Balkans.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798058/4932779/Logo_MEDIT_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medit-expands-intraoral-scanner-presence-in-slovenia-and-the-balkans-302259774.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
