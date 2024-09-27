Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Paris: FR0013426004 CLA) is happy to announce that several members of its management team have recently reinforced their commitment to the company by increasing their stake in the company's capital through share acquisitions on the market. This initiative illustrates their confidence in Claranova's growth strategy and their commitment to ensuring its long-term success.

Eric Gareau , Chief Executive Officer of Claranova and Avanquest, acquired 50,000 shares on September 26, 2024, bringing his total holding to 153,689 shares.

Xavier Rojo , Chief Financial Officer of Claranova, acquired 25,993 shares on September 20, 2024, bringing his total holding to 50,000 shares.

Mathieu Laforge, Executive Vice-President Operations of Avanquest, acquired 19,600 shares on August 2, 2024.

These acquisitions reflect the renewed confidence of Claranova's management in the Group's future, its solidity and its growth prospects. They also illustrate their personal and professional commitment in creating value for all Claranova shareholders.

Embarking on a new chapter in its history, the Claranova Group benefits from strengthened governance and an experienced management team fully mobilized to lead the Group towards new developments, while ensuring long-term sustainable and profitable growth.

Financial calendar:

October 30, 2024: FY 2023-2024 results

December 4, 2024: General Meeting

About Claranova:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies.

Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of its 800+ employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international group, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova's portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As an e-commerce leader in personalized objects, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com

