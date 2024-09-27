Booth Application Opens in HOTEL & SHOP PLUS Shanghai 2025

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Hotel & Shop Plus is expected to have over 2,000 exhibitors, 130,000+professional buyers, an exhibition area of 210,000 square meters, and over a hundred events held simultaneously. The exhibits cover multiple fields such as building materials, engineering design, smart hotels, hotel supplies, clean operation and maintenance, commercial retail, smart office, landscape architecture, etc.

Starting Journey with Thirty Years of Accumulation

After more than 30 years of industry accumulation, the Hotel & Shop Plus exhibition has greatly improved its influence both domestically and internationally, as well as its scale, product categories, and quality. In terms of inviting buyers and providing commercial services, it has become increasingly international and professional, and has become a well-known brand exhibition in the hotel and commercial space industry at home and abroad.

Exhibition Lineup Upgrade

Faced with the opportunity of industrial growth, the large-scale hotel and commercial space industry exhibition - Hotel & Shop Plus - will be held grandly in Shanghai New International Expo Center from March 31 to April 3, 2025. This will be a top-level professional trade docking event. Expand and enhance the original "Hotel + Shop" dual core ecosystem, expand the "Office & Public" space areas, and upgrade to the "H-S-O-P" overall pattern.

Various Products Displayed

Accurate and efficient business matchmaking, high-quality professional procurement and communication experience, and comprehensive improvement in the quality of exhibitors and exhibition categories will be achieved. The integration of new categories such as outdoor engineering design, hotel retail, public spaces, office spaces, and sanitation will further promote the transformation and upgrading of the exhibition lineup.

Empowered by Distinctive Exhibition Areas

The exhibition will take innovation as a trend leading direction, driving the application of new ecology in real scenes. By setting up characteristic exhibition areas, a group of high-quality brands such as hotels, design, technology, and cleaning have been gathered, providing investors, developers, and homeowners with a new perspective on the industry.

Hotel Brand Investment and Franchise Exhibition Zone

Gathering well-known domestic and foreign hotel brands, B & B brands, design companies and Building System Integrator, as well as hotel and commercial space enterprises to showcase real-life model rooms on site, leading the investment and development trend of hotels and commercial spaces.

