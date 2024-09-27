Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inteliqo Ltd - Audited Results

Inteliqo Ltd - Audited Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

27 September 2024

Inteliqo Limited

("Inteliqo", the "Company")

Audited Results

Inteliqo (AQSE: IQO), a start-up technology company that provides sales, marketing and distribution services to technology product owners under long-term distribution agreements, is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 31 March 2024. A full copy of the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements will be obtainable from the Company's website at https://inteliqo.com/.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, constituted inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment)(EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The directors of Inteliqo Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Inteliqo Limited

Joseph Hill

j.hill@inteliqo.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge


+44 (0) 203989 2222

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Introduction

I am pleased to present the Chairman's statement, highlighting the progress of Inteliqo Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiary (together the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2024. Since the Company was admitted to the Access segment of the AQSE in August 2022 and subsequently admitted to OTC on 5 February 2024, the Group remains focused on delivering sales, marketing, and distribution services to prominent technology brands through long-term agreements.

Business Overview and Objectives

During this reporting period, our primary focus has been on supporting the development and marketing of the Langaroo App for our client.

The Langaroo App is a groundbreaking mobile platform that empowers users to understand, communicate, and share information in over 130 languages. As the ultimate translation tool, it facilitates seamless communication across various scenarios.

The initial version of the Langaroo App was successfully launched in January 2024, with regular updates rolled out throughout the year. This version includes a fully translated chat module, a social media community, and real-time translated transcription for live voice and video calls.

As part of our long-term strategy, we have initiated marketing efforts to attract free users. More recently, we collaborated closely with Langaroo to refine the app's core offering, enhance features, and lay the groundwork for monetisation. The aim is to build a robust global community that depends on Langaroo for communication, commerce, and cultural exchange. Langaroo aims to become the premier platform for:

  • Real-time, peer-to-peer communication across languages.
  • Growing international communities and groups.
  • Facilitating global business networking by overcoming language barriers.
  • Translated live streams, podcasts, and posts for greater accessibility.
  • Promoting cross-cultural and commercial exchange through a diverse marketplace.

To achieve this, several new features are being developed. The monetisation strategy for Langaroo will include premium subscription services, platform fees on peer-to-peer transactions, and advertising revenue.

We have committed to overseeing the development and future marketing of these features as part of our exclusive sales and marketing agreement for our client. Given the extended development timeline, we have amended the terms of this agreement to ensure guaranteed minimum income levels for Inteliqo, enabling us to meet operational expenses while continuing platform development.

We anticipate being able to market these new features, alongside the implemented monetisation strategies, within the next 3 to 6 months.

Financial Results

The Group's financial results to 31st March 2024 (see page 8) reflect the commencement of Langaroo sales with a profit for the year of $31k compared to the loss of $684k during the period to 31 March 2023 which included the setup and listing of the Company. Basic earnings per share from continuing activities were $0.00028 compared to the loss per share of $0.008 in the previous period. These figures reflect the early stages of our operations.

Outlook and Future Prospects

The Group delivered a profitable performance for the year ending 31 March 2024, with a minimal cash outflow of $6k. With our client's continued support, we remain confident in our ability to market and sell the Langaroo App in the coming months, sustaining a neutral cash flow. This financial stability will enable us to concentrate on executing the strategic initiatives mentioned earlier, which are anticipated to yield returns under our revenue-sharing agreement.

While we acknowledge that progress has taken longer than initially expected, we are actively exploring new business opportunities to drive growth and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.

Thank you for your continued support.

Joseph Truelove

Chairman of the Board

Inteliqo Limited

25 September 2024



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Notes

Year to

31 March 2024

3 May 2022 to

31 March 2023

USD

USD

Revenue

783,497

-

Other income

1,220

151

Administrative expenses

5

(758,757)

(680,391)

Realised foreign currency gains and losses

(3,323)

19,117

Unrealised foreign currency gains and losses

8,560

(23,144)

Operating profit and profit before tax

31,197

(684,267)

Tax expense

6

-

-

Profit for the period from continuing operations

31,197

(684,267)

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations

7

0.00028

(0.008)

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

7

0.00027

(0.007)



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024

Notes

2024

2023

ASSETS

USD

USD

Non-current assets

Office equipment

9

2,298

2,366

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

10

140,902

32,870

Cash and cash equivalents

11

183,647

189,162

Total current assets

324,549

222,032

Total assets

326,847

224,398

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12

165,840

94,588

Equity

Share capital

13

14,188

14,188

Share premium

13

799,889

799,889

Retained deficit

(653,070)

(684,267)

Total equity

161,007

129,810

Total liabilities and equity

326,847

224,398



INTELIQO LIMITED: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Note

Share capital

Share premium

Retained deficit

Total

USD

USD

USD

USD

Issue of share capital prior to admission to Aquis

13,900

738,621

-

752,521

Issue of share capital on admission to Aquis

288

61,268

-

61,556

Loss for the period to 31 March 2023

-

-

(684,267)

(684,267)

Balances as at 31 March 2023

14,188

799,889

(684,267)

129,810

Profit for the year ended 31 March 2024

-

-

31,197

31,197

Balances as at 31 March 2024

14,188

799,889

(653,070)

161,007



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Notes

Year to

31 March 2024

3 May 2022 to

31 March 2023

USD

USD

Operating activities

Profit before tax

31,197

(684,267)

Adjustments for non-cash income and expenses:

Depreciation of office equipment

1,194

465

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Trade and other receivables

(108,032)

(32,870)

Trade and other payables

71,252

94,588

Net cash used in operating activities

(4,389)

(622,084)

Cash flows used in investing activities

Purchases of equipment

(1,126)

(2,831)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from issue of share capital

-

814,077

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(5,515)

189,162

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

189,162

-

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

11

183,647

189,162


© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.