Inteliqo Ltd - Audited Results

Inteliqo (AQSE: IQO), a start-up technology company that provides sales, marketing and distribution services to technology product owners under long-term distribution agreements, is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 31 March 2024. A full copy of the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements will be obtainable from the Company's website at https://inteliqo.com/.
CHAIRMAN'S REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Introduction
I am pleased to present the Chairman's statement, highlighting the progress of Inteliqo Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiary (together the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2024. Since the Company was admitted to the Access segment of the AQSE in August 2022 and subsequently admitted to OTC on 5 February 2024, the Group remains focused on delivering sales, marketing, and distribution services to prominent technology brands through long-term agreements.
Business Overview and Objectives
During this reporting period, our primary focus has been on supporting the development and marketing of the Langaroo App for our client.
The Langaroo App is a groundbreaking mobile platform that empowers users to understand, communicate, and share information in over 130 languages. As the ultimate translation tool, it facilitates seamless communication across various scenarios.
The initial version of the Langaroo App was successfully launched in January 2024, with regular updates rolled out throughout the year. This version includes a fully translated chat module, a social media community, and real-time translated transcription for live voice and video calls.
As part of our long-term strategy, we have initiated marketing efforts to attract free users. More recently, we collaborated closely with Langaroo to refine the app's core offering, enhance features, and lay the groundwork for monetisation. The aim is to build a robust global community that depends on Langaroo for communication, commerce, and cultural exchange. Langaroo aims to become the premier platform for:
- Real-time, peer-to-peer communication across languages.
- Growing international communities and groups.
- Facilitating global business networking by overcoming language barriers.
- Translated live streams, podcasts, and posts for greater accessibility.
- Promoting cross-cultural and commercial exchange through a diverse marketplace.
To achieve this, several new features are being developed. The monetisation strategy for Langaroo will include premium subscription services, platform fees on peer-to-peer transactions, and advertising revenue.
We have committed to overseeing the development and future marketing of these features as part of our exclusive sales and marketing agreement for our client. Given the extended development timeline, we have amended the terms of this agreement to ensure guaranteed minimum income levels for Inteliqo, enabling us to meet operational expenses while continuing platform development.
We anticipate being able to market these new features, alongside the implemented monetisation strategies, within the next 3 to 6 months.
Financial Results
The Group's financial results to 31st March 2024 (see page 8) reflect the commencement of Langaroo sales with a profit for the year of $31k compared to the loss of $684k during the period to 31 March 2023 which included the setup and listing of the Company. Basic earnings per share from continuing activities were $0.00028 compared to the loss per share of $0.008 in the previous period. These figures reflect the early stages of our operations.
Outlook and Future Prospects
The Group delivered a profitable performance for the year ending 31 March 2024, with a minimal cash outflow of $6k. With our client's continued support, we remain confident in our ability to market and sell the Langaroo App in the coming months, sustaining a neutral cash flow. This financial stability will enable us to concentrate on executing the strategic initiatives mentioned earlier, which are anticipated to yield returns under our revenue-sharing agreement.
While we acknowledge that progress has taken longer than initially expected, we are actively exploring new business opportunities to drive growth and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.
Thank you for your continued support.
Joseph Truelove
Chairman of the Board
Inteliqo Limited
25 September 2024
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Notes
Year to
31 March 2024
3 May 2022 to
31 March 2023
USD
USD
Revenue
783,497
-
Other income
1,220
151
Administrative expenses
5
(758,757)
(680,391)
Realised foreign currency gains and losses
(3,323)
19,117
Unrealised foreign currency gains and losses
8,560
(23,144)
Operating profit and profit before tax
31,197
(684,267)
Tax expense
6
-
-
Profit for the period from continuing operations
31,197
(684,267)
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations
7
0.00028
(0.008)
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
7
0.00027
(0.007)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024
Notes
2024
2023
ASSETS
USD
USD
Non-current assets
Office equipment
9
2,298
2,366
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
10
140,902
32,870
Cash and cash equivalents
11
183,647
189,162
Total current assets
324,549
222,032
Total assets
326,847
224,398
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
12
165,840
94,588
Equity
Share capital
13
14,188
14,188
Share premium
13
799,889
799,889
Retained deficit
(653,070)
(684,267)
Total equity
161,007
129,810
Total liabilities and equity
326,847
224,398
INTELIQO LIMITED: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Note
Share capital
Share premium
Retained deficit
Total
USD
USD
USD
USD
Issue of share capital prior to admission to Aquis
13,900
738,621
-
752,521
Issue of share capital on admission to Aquis
288
61,268
-
61,556
Loss for the period to 31 March 2023
-
-
(684,267)
(684,267)
Balances as at 31 March 2023
14,188
799,889
(684,267)
129,810
Profit for the year ended 31 March 2024
-
-
31,197
31,197
Balances as at 31 March 2024
14,188
799,889
(653,070)
161,007
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Notes
Year to
31 March 2024
3 May 2022 to
31 March 2023
USD
USD
Operating activities
Profit before tax
31,197
(684,267)
Adjustments for non-cash income and expenses:
Depreciation of office equipment
1,194
465
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade and other receivables
(108,032)
(32,870)
Trade and other payables
71,252
94,588
Net cash used in operating activities
(4,389)
(622,084)
Cash flows used in investing activities
Purchases of equipment
(1,126)
(2,831)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issue of share capital
-
814,077
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(5,515)
189,162
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
189,162
-
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
11
183,647
189,162