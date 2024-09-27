Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director Share Vesting

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

27 September 2024 LSE:PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(Petra or the Company)

Director Share Vesting

Petra announces the approval of the vesting of certain shares in respect of share awards originally granted on 12 January 2022 to Petra's Executive Directors under the 2021 PSP in respect of the period 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2024.

For Mr Duffy, the vested awards are subject to a 2-year post-vesting holding period and for Mr Breytenbach, the vested awards are subject to a 2-year post-termination holding period following his resignation effective 30 September 2024. Upon release at the end of the holding period, the vested awards may be settled using newly issued shares, shares held in treasury, shares purchased in the market or in cash, at the Company's discretion. The number of vested shares in each case is set out below. Details of the vesting level is further disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report within the Company's 2024 Annual Report.

Director Position 2022 PSP Number of ordinary shares vested1 2022 PSP Number of ordinary shares lapsed1 Richard Duffy Chief Executive Officer 167,976 585,279 Jacques Breytenbach Chief Finance Officer 111,984 390,186

Note:

All awards under the 2021 PSP were granted as conditional awards over ordinary shares in Petra of 0.05p each; no consideration was payable for the grant of the awards.

Further details regarding the share awards are set out within the Directors' Remuneration Report within the Company's 2024 Annual Report. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

~ Ends ~

