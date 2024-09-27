Grit Real Estate Income Group: Changes to the Board of Directors

DJ Changes to the Board of Directors

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) Changes to the Board of Directors 27-Sep-2024

PASSING OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

It is with regret that the Board of Grit announces the passing of Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr. Jonathan ("Johnny") Crichton, aged 69. His unexpected demise has left his fellow Board members and colleagues deeply saddened. Mr. Crichton joined the Board on 17 September 2020, serving as Chairman of the Risk Committee and as a Member of the Audit Committee. He brought extensive experience in commercial matters, regulation, and governance, significantly benefiting the Board and the Company.

Peter Todd, Chairman of Grit, commented:

"Johnny's passing has been very sudden and unexpected. On behalf of all of us at Grit and GREA, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife and family. As a board member, Johnny was instrumental in driving Risk and Governance oversight and served as a mentor to the executive team, drawing from his deep knowledge and experience. We are grateful for his outstanding contributions, and he will be deeply missed."

In light of this, Lynette Finlay, Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Member of the Audit Committee and Nigel Nunoo, Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Member and Chair of the Risk Committee.

By Order of the Board

27 September 2024

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR))

