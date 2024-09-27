DJ Anemoi International Ltd: 2024 Interim Results

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: 2024 Interim Results 27-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2024 The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2024. The unaudited interim results have been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.anemoi-international.com Chairman's Statement Unaudited interim results for the six months to 30 June 2024. H1 2024 Revenues were disappointing and whilst we succeeded in cutting costs substantially, the Company still registered a loss for the period, albeit a substantially reduced loss compared to H1 2023. As I have previously stated, I believe in the future of id4 but the Company is too small to sustain the costs of a public company. We have, therefore, explored a number of potential acquisitions, some in unrelated industries, in order to scale the business; upon closer inspection, none have yet fulfilled our acquisition criteria. With regard to the future of id4, we are redoubling our efforts to increase revenues and are implementing an amended sales strategy to target intermediaries, such as resellers, consultants, system integrators and other service providers with broader and better client access, as well as continuing with our direct client sales efforts, which I am now directly supporting. Current sales pipeline is positive, and we are working hard to close some pending contracts, which have the potential for a material positive impact on H2 2024/H1 2025 results. Duncan Soukup Chairman Anemoi International Ltd 26 September 2024 Financial Review During the period under review Book Value per share decreased by 5.0% from 2.60p as at 31 December 2023 to GBP2.47p per share at 30 June 2024, driven by ongoing operating losses in ID4 AG, partially offset by investment returns of GBP26k on listed securities and a decision by the Chairman to waive all of his consultancy fees which had been accrued from 2021 through H1 2024. The Group Operating Loss for the period was reduced by 92% from GBP(288)k in H1 2023 to GBP(22)k in 1H 2024. The Group Loss Before Tax for the period was also reduced by 69% from GBP(352)k in 1H 2023 to GBP(108)k in H1 2024. Total Income declined 11.2% from GBP82k in 1H 2023 to GBP72k in H1 2024. The decline in Software services' income was partially offset by positive contribution from financial holdings and increased interest income. Total Administrative Expenses declined 76% from GBP363k in 1H 2023 to GBP85k in H1 2024, due to the waiving of the Chairman's consultancy fees in the current period (GBP0.2m impact) and, in the comparative period, GBP49k severance pay. GBP35k of other savings were identified in the current period vs the comparative period across other Administrative Expenses categories, including IT (accounting software savings), rent/office expenses and Insurance. Development Costs capitalised to Intangible Assets were reduced from GBP106k in H1 2023 to GBP78k in H1 2024 helping to preserve cash, alongside stable Software Services Cost of Sales and stable Personnel costs (excluding impact of the consultancy fees waiver). Responsibility Statement We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: a) the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year); and c) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein). Cautionary statement This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to enable them to assess the Company's strategy and the potential for that strategy to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose. Duncan Soukup Chairman Anemoi International Ltd 26 September 2024 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income For the six months ended 30 June 2024 6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Dec 2023 GBP GBP GBP Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Software services income 46,265 79,563 136,119 Net gains/(losses) on investments at fair value 7,597 - - Investment interest income 18,504 1,995 11,351 Currency losses - (48) (29,444) Total Income 72,366 81,510 118,026 Software services expenses (5,865) (5,869) (12,983) Financial holdings expenses (3,113) (1,402) (2,643) Total Cost of Sales (8,978) (7,271) (15,626) Gross profit 63,388 74,239 102,400 Administrative expenses excluding exceptional costs (85,467) (313,199) (622,654) Exceptional administration costs - (49,441) (228,378) Total administrative expenses (85,467) (362,640) (851,032) Operating loss before depreciation (22,079) (288,401) (748,632) Depreciation and Amortisation 5 (83,196) (63,392) (137,609) Operating loss (105,275) (351,793) (886,241) Net financial income/(expense) (2,873) (35) (114) Share of profits of associated entities - - 12,349 Profit/(loss) before taxation (108,148) (351,828) (874,006) Taxation (1,676) (220) (23,139) Profit/(loss) for the period (109,824) (352,048) (897,145) Earnings per share - pence (using weighted average number of shares) Basic and Diluted (0.07) (0.22) (0.57) Basic and Diluted 4 (0.07) (0.22) (0.57)

6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Dec 2023 GBP GBP GBP Unaudited Unaudited Audited Loss for the financial year (109,824) (352,048) (897,145) Other comprehensive income: Exchange differences on re-translating foreign operations (93,399) (12,426) 93,814 Total comprehensive income (203,223) (364,474) (803,331) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent (203,223) (364,474) (803,331) Total Comprehensive income (203,223) (364,474) (803,331)

As at As at As at Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Dec 2023 GBP GBP GBP Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 5 1,462,774 1,462,774 1,462,774 Intangible assets 5 1,349,703 1,505,970 1,439,025 Property, plant and equipment 5 10,472 9,881 11,237 Investment in associated entities 16,890 4,541 16,890 Total non-current assets 2,839,839 2,983,166 2,929,926 Current assets Trade and other receivables 92,632 348,356 376,106 Investments at fair value through profit or loss 6 48,313 - - Cash and cash equivalents 1,146,741 1,869,952 1,591,047 Total current assets 1,287,686 2,218,308 1,967,153 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 250,155 701,589 816,486 Total current liabilities 250,155 701,589 816,486 Net current assets 1,037,531 1,516,719 1,150,667 Net assets 3,877,370 4,499,885 4,080,593 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 7 117,750 117,750 117,750 Share premium 5,773,031 5,773,031 5,773,031 Preference shares 246,096 246,096 246,096 Other Reserves 70,070 70,070 70,070 Foreign exchange reserve 300,696 268,290 394,095 Retained earnings (2,630,273) (1,975,352) (2,520,449) Total shareholders' equity 3,877,370 4,499,885 4,080,593 Total equity 3,877,370 4,499,885 4,080,593

These financial statements were approved by the board 26 September 2024.

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup

6 Months 6 Months Year to to ended Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Dec 2023 GBP GBP GBP Notes Unaudited Unaudited Audited Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(Loss) for the period before financing (105,275) (351,793) (886,241) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables 283,474 25,162 9,900 (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (566,331) 62,018 164,426 Finance costs (18,504) (1,947) (11,351) Share of profits of associated entities - - - Net exchange differences 84,860 3,104 9,754 (Profit)/Loss from change in fair value of investments held at fair value through (31,958) - - profit or loss Fair value movement on portfolio investments 24,361 - - Depreciation and amortisation 5 83,196 63,392 137,609 Cash generated by operations (246,177) (200,064) (575,903) Taxation (1,676) (220) (23,139) Net cash flow from operating activities (247,853) (200,284) (599,042) Cash flows from investing activities Net (purchase)/sale of portfolio holdings (40,716) - - Sale/(Purchase) of intangible assets 5 (77,969) (105,802) (104,574) Net cash flow in investing activities (118,685) (105,802) (104,574) Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid (2,873) (35) (114) Interest received 18,504 1,995 11,351 Net cash flow from financing activities 15,631 1,960 11,237 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (350,907) (304,126) (692,379) Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period 1,591,047 2,189,610 2,189,610 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes (93,399) (15,532) 93,816 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,146,741 1,869,952 1,591,047

Share Share Preference Other Foreign Retained Total Exchange Shareholders Capital Premium Shares Reserves Reserves Earnings Equity GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance as at 31 December 2022 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 70,070 300,281 (1,623,304) 4,883,924 Foreign Exchange on translation - - - - (19,565) - (19,565) Total comprehensive income for the - - - - (12,426) (352,048) (364,474) period Balance as at 30 June 2023 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 70,070 268,290 (1,975,352) 4,499,885 Foreign Exchange on translation - - - - 113,379 - 113,379 Total comprehensive income for the - - - - 12,426 (545,097) (532,671) period Balance as at 31 December 2023 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 70,070 394,095 (2,520,449) 4,080,593 Foreign Exchange on translation - - - - (93,399) - (93,399) Total comprehensive income for the - - - - - (109,824) (109,824) period Balance as at 30 June 2024 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 70,070 300,696 (2,630,273) 3,877,370

Anemoi International Ltd (the "Company") is a British Virgin Island ("BVI") International business company ("IBC"), incorporated and registered in the BVI on 6 May 2020. The Company is a holding company actively seeking investment opportunities.

id4 AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi and was formed as part of the merger of the former id4 AG ("id4") with and into its parent, Apeiron Holdings AG on 14 September 2021. id4 was incorporated and registered in the Canton of Lucerne in Switzerland in April 2019 whilst Apeiron Holdings AG was incorporated and registered in December 2018. Following the merger, Apeiron Holdings AG was renamed id4 AG.

On the 17th December 2021, the entire share capital of id4 AG was purchased by Anemoi International Ltd.

Id4 CLM (UK) Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi, incorporated on 26 November 2021 in England and Wales. Id4 CLM (UK) Ltd is a private limited company, limited by shares. 2 Significant Accounting policies

The Group financial statements consolidate those of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group").

The Group prepares its accounts in accordance with applicable UK Adopted International Accounting Standards "IFRS".

The financial statements are expressed in GBP.

The accounting policies applied by the Company in this unaudited consolidated interim financial information are the same as those applied by the Company in its consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023.

The financial information has been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the accounting standard for financial instruments at fair value. 2.1 Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2024 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard No. 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 December 2023. Prior year comparatives have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

These condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2023 financial statements was not qualified. 2.2 Going concern

The financial information has been prepared on the going concern basis as management consider that the Company has sufficient cash to fund its current commitments for the foreseeable future.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information Continued 3 Net Financial Expense

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Jun 24 30 Jun 23 31 Dec 23 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP GBP GBP Other interest expense 1,671 - - Bank interest expense 1,202 35 114 2,873 35 114 4 Earnings per share Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Jun 24 30 Jun 23 31 Dec 23 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP GBP GBP The calculation of earnings per share is based on the following loss attributable to ordinary shareholders and number of shares: Loss for the period (109,824) (352,048) (897,145) Weighted average number of shares of the Company 157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665 Earnings per share: Basic and Diluted (pence) (0.07) (0.22) (0.57) Number of shares outstanding at the period end: 157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665 Number of shares in issue Opening Balance 157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665 Issuance of Share Capital - - - Basic number of shares in issue 157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information Continued 5 Non-current assets

Plant Intangible and Total Goodwill Assets Equipment Cost GBP GBP GBP GBP Cost at 1 January 2024 3,183,397 1,462,774 1,706,067 14,556 FX movement (101,804) - (100,995) (809) 3,081,593 1,462,774 1,605,072 13,747 Additions 77,969 - 77,969 - Cost at 30 June 2024 3,159,562 1,462,774 1,683,041 13,747 Depreciation/Amortisation Depreciation/Amortisation at 1 January 2024 270,361 - 267,042 3,319 FX movement (16,002) - (15,808) (194) 254,359 - 251,234 3,125 Charge for the period on continuing operations 83,196 - 83,046 150 FX movement (942) - (942) - Depreciation/Amortisation at 30 June 2024 336,613 - 333,338 3,275 Closing net book value at 30 June 2024 2,822,949 1,462,774 1,349,703 10,472

For impairment testing purposes, management considers the operations of the Company to represent a two cash generating units (CGUs), one providing software and digital solutions to the financial services industry, and the rest of the business. 6 Securities

The Company classifies the following financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (FVPL):-

Equity investments that are held for trading.

As at As at As at 30 Jun 24 30 Jun 23 31 Dec 23 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP GBP GBP Securities At the beginning of the period - - - Additions 123,568 - - Unrealised gain/(losses) 7,596 - - Disposals (82,851) - - At period close 48,313 - -

Investments have been valued incorporating Level 1 inputs in accordance with IFRS7.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information Continued 7 Share Capital

As at As at As at 30 Jun 24 30 Jun 23 31 Dec 23 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP GBP GBP Authorised share capital: Unlimited ordinary shares of USD0.001 each - - - Fully subscribed shares 117,750 117,750 117,750 Number Number Number of shares of shares of shares Fully subscribed shares 157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665 Balance at close of period 157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665

Under the Company's articles of association, the Board is authorised to offer, allot, grant options over or otherwise dispose of any unissued shares. Furthermore, the Directors are authorised to purchase, redeem or otherwise acquire any of the Company's own shares for such consideration as they consider fit, and either cancel or hold such shares as treasury shares. The directors may dispose of any shares held as treasury shares on such terms and conditions as they may from time to time determine. Further, the Company may redeem its own shares for such amount, at such times and on such notice as the directors may determine, provided that any such redemption is pro rata to each shareholders' then percentage holding in the Company.

On the 14th April 2021, a total of 5,999,999 new DIs (the "Placing DIs") were placed by at a price of GBP0.04 per Placing DIs (the "Placing") with existing and new investors ("Placees") raising gross proceeds of approximately GBP240,000. The Placing DIs represent Ordinary Shares representing 20 per cent. of the Ordinary Share capital of the Company prior to the Placing.

On the 16th August 2021 the Board announced that the par value of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares of no par value had changed to USUSD0.001 per Ordinary Share. The total number of issued shares with voting rights remained unchanged at 35,999,999 Ordinary Shares. Aside from the change in nominal value, the rights attaching to the Ordinary Shares (including all voting and dividend rights and rights on a return of capital) remained unchanged.

On the 17th December 2021, following the acquisition of id4 AG, 66,666,666 New Ordinary Shares of USD0.001 were issued to the shareholders of id4 in settlement of consideration for the acquisition and the Company was readmitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange.

On the 17th December 2021, alongside the acquisition of id4 AG, 54,375,000 New Ordinary Shares of USD0.001 were issued in a further placing with existing and new investors, raising a total of GBP2,175,000.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information Continued 8 Related Party Transactions

Thalassa Holdings Ltd, which holds shares in the Company is related by common control through the Chairman, Duncan Soukup. Thalassa Holdings Ltd invoiced the Company for administration costs totalling GBP18,364 (June 2023: GBP4,236, Dec 2023: GBP39,819). At the period end the balance owed to Thalassa Group totalled GBP13,074 (June 2023: GBP4,236, Dec 2023: GBP15,146).

Consultancy and administrative services were accrued on behalf of a company, Fleur De Lys, in which the Chairman has a beneficial interest. The Company waived GBP192,710 of fees in the period which relate to 1H 2024 and prior years (Accrued Fees: Jun 2023: GBP61,399, Dec 2023: GBP119,017).

Athenium Consultancy Ltd, a company in which the Company owns shares invoiced the Company for financial and corporate administration services totalling GBP82,500 for the period (Jun 2023: GBP82,500, Dec 2023: GBP165,000). 9 Subsequent events

There were no subsequent events to report. 10 Copies of the Interim Report

The interim report is available on the Company's website: www.anemoi-international.com.

