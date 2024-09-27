Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
WKN: A12DFH | ISIN: CH0244767585 | Ticker-Symbol: 0UB
Lang & Schwarz
27.09.24
09:05 Uhr
27,740 Euro
+0,055
+0,20 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
27.09.2024 08:34 Uhr
Solvay S.A.: Participation notification by UBS Group AG

Brussels, September 27, 2024, 08:30 CEST - Regulated information

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), UBS Group AG recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that they crossed the threshold of 3%.

The notification, dated September 24, 2024, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification:
    • Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
    • Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
    • Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
  • Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: September 18, 2024
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in voting rights of Solvay SA, held directly by controlled undertakings falling below 3% on 18 September 2024. This was caused by a reduction in the Trading Book holdings of the aforementioned entities below 5% and therefore being exempt from reporting.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: UBS Group AG (Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich).

