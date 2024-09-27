Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
München
27.09.24
08:04 Uhr
15,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
27.09.2024 08:58 Uhr
Britvic plc: Change in Director's Particulars

DJ Change in Director's Particulars 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Change in Director's Particulars 
27-Sep-2024 / 07:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Britvic plc 
("Britvic" or the "Company") 
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 
 
27 September 2024 
 
CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S PARTICULARS 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Georgina Harvey, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has 
been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit & Risk and Nomination Committees and effective 1 
January 2025, will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee of M&C Saatchi plc, a company admitted to the FTSE AIM 
index of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 1 October 2024. 
 
 
Mollie Stoker 
Company Secretary 
 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Investors 
Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations)  +44 (0) 7808 097784 
Media 
Kathryn Partridge (Director of Corporate Affairs)  +44 (0) 7803 854229 
Stephen Malthouse (Headland)   +44 (0) 203 805 4844 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  349421 
EQS News ID:  1996847 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996847&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2024 02:26 ET (06:26 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
