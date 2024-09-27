Britvic plc: Change in Director's Particulars

DJ Change in Director's Particulars

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Change in Director's Particulars 27-Sep-2024 / 07:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Britvic plc ("Britvic" or the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 27 September 2024 CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S PARTICULARS In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Georgina Harvey, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit & Risk and Nomination Committees and effective 1 January 2025, will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee of M&C Saatchi plc, a company admitted to the FTSE AIM index of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 1 October 2024. Mollie Stoker Company Secretary For further information please contact: Investors Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784 Media Kathryn Partridge (Director of Corporate Affairs) +44 (0) 7803 854229 Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 203 805 4844 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 Category Code: RDN TIDM: BVIC LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 349421 EQS News ID: 1996847 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 27, 2024 02:26 ET (06:26 GMT)