Business Kitz Australia: Business Kitz Introduces New AI-Powered Workflow and Digital Signature Feature to Revolutionize Document Creation, Management and Storage

Business Kitz, a leader in AI-assisted document and data management, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest platform update, featuring both an advanced digital signature feature and a new AI-assisted workflow. These updates are designed to streamline how businesses create, sign, and manage their documents, providing greater efficiency, security, and compliance.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / The new AI-assisted workflow allows users to upload documents in any format, and Business Kitz's AI will automatically extract key data such as important dates, clauses, and essential information. This new feature provides a summarized overview, helping businesses process their paperwork faster and with greater accuracy. It eliminates the need for manual document review, enabling users to focus on the most important tasks while improving overall productivity.





Business Kitz logo





Comprehensive Digital Signature Solution

In addition to the AI workflow, Business Kitz is also introducing a digital signature feature aimed at businesses that need a fast, secure, and legally compliant way to sign documents on the go. With this feature, users can not only easily sign and share documents but also reap the benefits of AI-assisted intelligent storage features, which will be released soon.

Key Highlights of the Update:

- AI Workflow for Document Processing: Upload any document, and the AI will extract key data points, providing a summary of essential clauses, deadlines, and more.

- Seamless Digital Signatures: Track the status of signatures with a full audit log and digital certificate for each signed document.

- Global Legal Compliance: Business Kitz's digital signature meets key global standards such as eIDAS Level 1, UETA, and ESIGN (pending final verification).

- User-Friendly and Secure: Both features are designed to be easy to use with built-in guidance and the highest level of encryption, ensuring full data protection.

Streamlining Document Management for All Businesses

This platform update is designed for businesses of all sizes that need a smarter, faster way to manage documents. From contracts to compliance paperwork, Business Kitz's new AI-assisted workflow and digital signature feature empower users to handle critical tasks more efficiently, while minimizing errors and ensuring long-term compliance.

Supporting Business Kitz's Mission and Future Growth

The release of these new features supports Business Kitz's vision of becoming the go-to platform for AI-assisted business document management. The company is committed to solving real problems that businesses face in managing back-office operations and has exciting plans to enhance these features further with storage, cryptographic signatures, and more integrations.

Availability and Pricing

The new AI-assisted workflow and digital signature features are now available. They are included as part of the Business Kitz subscription plan, which starts at $14/month, with users receiving seven free signed documents per month.

After closing an oversubscribed $3.3M pre-seed round and launching its global product, the company is now opening its seed round. Visit businesskitz.com.au to create a free account or get involved in the seed funding round by contacting us.

