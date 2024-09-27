In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon outside China, was assessed at $22. 068/kg this week, unchanged from the previous week on the back of buy-sell indications heard. The much-anticipated preliminary ruling from the U. S. investigations into solar cells and modules imported from four Southeast Asian countries has been officially delayed until no later than November 27. The deadline for the final determinations will remain ...

