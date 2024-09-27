In 2024, the US power grid's electricity generation increased by more than 109 TWh through the end of July, marking 4. 5% growth. This surge was led by a 52 TWh increase in methane generation, while solar power contributed an additional 36 TWh. From pv magazine USA The US Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its September Electric Power Monthly, which includes data through July 2024. Solar generation has increased by nearly 26% year over year, with a 1% rise in electricity consumption in July 2024 compared to July 2023 and a 4. 5% increase in electricity ...

