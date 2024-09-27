Innovative, cloud-based confirmation and validation tool is the latest module introduced to the cloud-based CCH iFirm suite

Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting (TAA) today announced the expansion of its award-winning cloud-based practice management and compliance software platform, CCH iFirm, with the introduction of its latest module, CCH iFirm Validate.

Bas Kniphorst, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer TAA Europe said: "We are excited to announce the launch of a new module within our CCH iFirm cloud suite. These innovative solutions are a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering exceptional value to our clients. We are providing powerful tools that enhance scalability, security, and efficiency, enabling businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world. This launch represents a significant step forward in our mission to drive innovation and excellence in the cloud industry."

CCH iFirm Validate is a robust solution that accelerates the audit process by simplifying bank confirmations and account verifications. By harnessing blockchain technology, it offers enhanced data security and integrity. A cloud-based solution, CCH iFirm Validate allows auditors to securely share results with peer reviewers, inspectors, and others involved in the audited business. The resulting expedited banking confirmation significantly streamlines the audit process.

This modern, automated solution replaces traditional manual processes with a secure and efficient alternative. Open banking authorization allows auditors to securely request and receive data, thus supporting a timely audit. Furthermore, Wolters Kluwer patented secure data exchange through blockchain provides an audit trail for key accounting data confirmation with external parties as part of a statutory audit.

The launch of this new cloud-based module follows the launch of CCH iFirm AML in March 2024, which was independently recognized by the 2024 Accountancy Awards and won the Innovative Technology award category. Additionally, CCH iFirm AML was selected as a 2024 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing winner.

To learn more about CCH iFirm please visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en-gb/solutions/cch-ifirm-uk.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

Contacts:

Shannon Wherry

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Office: +1 972-209-2767

shannon.wherry@wolterskluwer.com