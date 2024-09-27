Panacol, a German adhesive supplier, has launched Elecolit 3648, a one-component electrically conductive adhesive (ECA) for flexible perovskite and organic PV connections. It was conceived to adhere well to a range of materials, including several types of plastic. Germany-based adhesive technology supplier Panacol has launched Elecolit 3648, a conductive adhesive for making flexible electrical contacts on temperature-sensitive organic photovoltaic (OPV) and perovskite solar devices. The new product was conceived to adhere well to plastics, such as polyimide, polycarbonate, polyvinyl chloride, ...

