JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider Spend Management solutions, today announced that it has earned three prestigious SolutionMap Customer Favorite badges from Spend Matters:

Customer Favorite - Supplier Management

Customer Favorite - Contract Lifecycle Management

Customer Favorite - eProcurement

Medius is among 93 vendors in the Fall 2024 SolutionMap and TechMatchSM procurement technology rankings. Each of the vendors in the SolutionMap process undergo rigorous functionality and capability assessment with 500+ RFI requirements across 15 procurement technology solutions with mandatory demos and impartial, anonymized customer ratings.

Vendors with the highest number of top scores from their customers' surveys earn the Customer Favorite badges.

"We've designed SolutionMap to aid the practitioner so they may better understand and analyze the customer experiences, market developments and technological innovation of the myriad solution providers by process competency," said Jason Busch, Founder and CEO of Spend Matters.

"We are excited to see Medius solutions awarded as customer favorites in so many areas of Medius' spend management suite. We continue to deliver incremental innovations that help them save time, reduce risk, improve operations, and add more value to their procure-to-pay processes and customer clearly love our work in the independent feedback they provide through the SolutionMap process," said Daniel Ball, Chief Product Officer at Medius.

For more information, please contact:

Dan Bird, Fight or Flight for Medius

Dan.Bird@fightflight.co.uk +44 7885 670798 / Medius@fightflight.co.uk +44 330 133 0985

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/medius-named-customer-favorite-by-spend-matters,c4043783

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medius-named-customer-favorite-by-spend-matters-302260873.html