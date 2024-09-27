Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
27.09.2024 09:42 Uhr
XCMG Machinery: XCMG and Shell Forge Strategic Alliance to Boost Machinery Efficiency with Specialized Maintenance Oils

ANKARA, Turkey, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE: 000425) the world's leading construction equipment manufacturer, is excited to announce a brand new strategic partnership with Shell, the leading global lubricants provider. This collaboration focuses on the development of specialized maintenance oils designed to improve the operational efficiency and performance of XCMG's machinery.

XCMG and Shell Forge Strategic Alliance to Boost Machinery Efficiency with Specialized Maintenance Oils.

Under the terms of the partnership signed on July 22 in Ankara, the capital city of Turkey, Shell will produce maintenance oils specifically formulated for XCMG equipment. These lubricants will be manufactured at Shell's advanced Derince plant, the largest lubricant production facility in the Mediterranean, where it exports to 70 countries.

The newly developed maintenance oils are engineered to enhance the efficiency and reliability of XCMG machinery. By optimizing machine performance and reducing downtime, these lubricants will play a critical role in extending the lifespan and operational capacity of construction equipment.

This partnership highlights XCMG's commitment to providing long-lasting and high-performance solutions to its customers, leveraging Shell's capabilities to enhance the operational efficiency of XCMG machinery. Central to this collaboration is the utilization of Shell's Derince Lubricant and Grease Production facility, renowned for its high-quality production capacity and environmentally friendly processes. This facility will play a crucial role in producing the specialized lubricants that are essential to maintaining and enhancing the performance of XCMG's construction equipment.

"This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. By combining Shell's advanced lubricant technology with XCMG's pioneering engineering solutions, we are ready to deliver unmatched performance and efficiency to our customers. Our collaboration is not just about offering superior products; it is also about setting new benchmarks in the industry. Looking ahead, this partnership represents more than just a business agreement. It embodies a long-term commitment to promoting innovation, sustainability, and growth in the construction machinery sector," commented Ella Gu, Vice General Manager of XCMG Europe Region and General Manager of XCMG Turkey.

In line with its dedication to superior after-sales support, XCMG launches a global After-sales Service Month this September, beginning in Indonesia. This program is intended to assist users in extending the life of their equipment and improving their skills in safe operation and maintenance. These specialized services highlight XCMG's unwavering commitment to providing long-term value to its clientele.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517280/XCMG_Shell_Forge_Strategic_Alliance_Boost_Machinery_Efficiency_Specialized_Maintenance.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-and-shell-forge-strategic-alliance-to-boost-machinery-efficiency-with-specialized-maintenance-oils-302260804.html

