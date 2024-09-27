Researchers in Pakistan have tested several configurations of an offgrid PV-hydrogen system intended to power EV chargers. The system achieved the lowest levelized cost of electricity when it was combined with battery storage. An international research team has conducted a techno-economic analysis of a standalone EV charging station that utilizes solar energy and hydrogen as electricity sources and can also be coupled with a lithium-ion (Li-Ion) battery. The analysis was conducted with the simulation software HOMER under the environmental conditions of the southeastern Pakistani city of Jamshoro. ...

