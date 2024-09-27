Simplement Roundhouse delivers live SAP data in bronze, silver and gold layers Coming soon to Azure Marketplace

Simplement, an industry leader in SAP data solutions, today announced in conjunction with the European Microsoft Fabric Community Conference, new functionality on its SAP certified Roundhouse platform to deliver live SAP data into Microsoft Fabric. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Simplement is working closely with Microsoft to continue to deliver optimized Fabric connectors as the company releases new Fabric functionality.

The integration of Simplement Roundhouse with Fabric delivers seamless, real-time access to a single source of SAP transactional data. This drives more business value from data, analytics and AI investments.

"Simplement and our customers are excited about what can be done with One Lake, Direct Lake Query and Power BI. Our ongoing collaboration with Microsoft enables real-time, enterprise wide operational analytics in Power BI on Fabric. Simplement's optimized Fabric connector for our SAP-certified solution Roundhouse is a modern, purpose-built solution that handles every special challenge of SAP data and delivers bronze, silver and gold layers into Fabric in real-time, enabling to-the-minute insight and visibility," said Robert MacLean, President of Simplement.

He continued, "Microsoft's next-generation data platform with its groundbreaking AI-driven capabilities such as Copilot and the Real-Time Hub requires high quality and relevant data sets. Customers trust Simplement Roundhouse to deliver these SAP data sets into Fabric with the formatting, transformations and business logic required to get meaningful business results. The low complexity and high reliability of Roundhouse, together with Fabric's scalability and unified data architecture, makes Simplement plus Microsoft business-critical in companies from the Global Fortune 50 to small family held companies running SAP."

ABOUT SIMPLEMENT:

As the name implies, Simplement simplifies SAP data with software, tooling, modeling, and pre-built artefacts, developed over its 20+ years of focus on solving business problems with SAP data. Simplement makes SAP data sourcing, development, blending, security and end-user reporting a simpler process. Simplement's new Roundhouse platform is the successor to its market-leading Data Liberator platform.

