Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Jetzt ist die Zeit, um in unterbewertete Goldaktien mit MEGA-Hebel zu investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 10:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Booty Builder's Haakon Larsen Wins 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haakon Larsen, the visionary CEO of Booty Builder, has been recognised in the 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards as the "Most Innovative CEO in the Fitness Equipment Industry - Europe."

As with preceding years, this year's awards seek to recognise and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Instead of focusing on a company's success, as many do, here the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick- namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition he/she deserves as well as to use their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Larsen has been a transformative force in the fitness industry for over a decade. As the inventor of the world's first hip thrust machine, he established a new standard in gym equipment and created a global brand known for its innovation and customer satisfaction. Booty Builder's rise underscores the importance of the hip thrust exercise, which has become a staple in gyms worldwide, largely due to Larsen's pioneering efforts.

Recognising the power of social media early on, Larsen strategically built Booty Builder's online presence, connecting with millions globally. The brand's social media success is exemplified by a recent Instagram post that garnered over 8.3 million views, highlighting Booty Builder's role in inspiring fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

Booty Builder continues to lead the industry with its ongoing product innovation. Beyond the original hip thrust machines, Larsen has introduced new products like the selectorized back extension machine, designed to improve workout efficiency and safety. Booty Builder's products are now sold in 180 countries, reflecting the brand's robust global presence and consistent growth.

As part of its evolution, Booty Builder has launched the Booty Builder Zone-dedicated workout spaces designed to meet the rising demand for glute-focused training. These zones not only enhance athletic performance and reduce injury risks but also improve gym efficiency, enabling more people to train simultaneously in less space.

Under Larsen's leadership, Booty Builder has become a global leader in fitness innovation, committed to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction. As the company expands its product offerings and strengthens its international reach, Larsen's vision continues to inspire individuals worldwide to achieve their fitness goals and live healthier, more active lives.

To find out more, visit https://bootybuilder.com.

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/2024-ceo-awards-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact
David Jones
Awards Department
E: david@bwmonline.com
W: www.bwmonline.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/booty-builders-haakon-larsen-wins-2024-business-worldwide-magazine-ceo-award-302260271.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.