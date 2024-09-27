Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - Formula 1 (F1) announced a groundbreaking partnership with 96M, a leading online casino platform in Asia. This exciting collaboration brings 96M on board as F1's official betting partner in the region and will deliver a tailored trackside experience for Asian fans.

Image 1: Tailored Trackside experience of Formula 1 & 96M

A Tailored Trackside Experience for Asia

The partnership goes beyond offering fans in-depth statistics, exclusive insights, and betting opportunities on the world's most electrifying races. A unique element of this deal lies in 96M's virtual trackside branding, specifically designed for regional broadcasts. This innovative approach will see 96M's branding strategically integrated into the virtual landscape surrounding the racetrack, visible exclusively to viewers in Asia. This tailored experience aims to further connect Asian fans with the sport and 96M as their go-to platform for F1 entertainment.

Broadening F1's Audience in Asia

Formula 1 is delighted to announce its official regional partnership with 96M in Asia. This collaboration represents a crucial step in the company's mission of expanding F1's presence and engagement across the region. 96M's established reputation and dedication to responsible gaming position them as the ideal partner. Together, this partnership is committed to delivering an exceptional F1 experience for Asian fans, both on and off the track.

Image 2: Tailored Trackside Experience of Formula 1 & 96M (2)

A Winning Combination for Asian Fans

Asian fans can now find a one-stop shop for all their Formula 1 needs in 96MSports - A comprehensive sports betting platform from 96M. From in-depth race analysis to exciting betting options on the 96M sportsbook - 96MSports, the platform aims to elevate the viewing experience for fans across the region.

96MSports features a variety of F1 betting markets, including Grand Prix Winner, Podium Finish, Constructors Championship, and Drivers Championship. These options provide fans with ample opportunities to engage with the sport at a deeper level.

This partnership marks a significant moment for both F1 and 96M, fostering a deeper connection with Asian audiences and propelling the sport's popularity to new heights.

About 96M

96M stands at the forefront of the online casino industry in Asia, distinguished by its commitment to delivering a superior gaming experience. Holding licenses from both Curacao and PAGCOR, 96M places the utmost importance on player safety and fairness. The platform boasts a wide array of gaming options, from slots to live casino experiences, catering to a diverse audience of players. Additionally, 96M is dedicated to promoting responsible gaming, offering a range of tools and resources to help players manage their gambling practices effectively.

