Travere Therapeutics, Inc.: Travere Therapeutics Announces Voluntary Pause of Enrollment in the Phase 3 HARMONY Study of Pegtibatinase Related to Commercial Manufacturing Scale-Up

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: TVTX) today announced a voluntary pause of enrollment in the Phase 3 HARMONY Study evaluating pegtibatinase for the treatment of classical homocystinuria (HCU). The voluntary enrollment pause enables the Company to work to address necessary process improvements in manufacturing scale-up to support commercial scale manufacturing as well as full enrollment in the HARMONY Study. Patients currently enrolled in pegtibatinase studies continue to receive study medication from small scale batches which are unaffected by the scale-up process. Currently enrolled patients will be able to continue on study medication as scheduled for the duration of the trials they are participating in.



The voluntary enrollment pause was enacted following the Company's determination that the desired drug substance profile was not achieved in the recent scale-up process. The Company is in the process of notifying all study investigators of the decision to pause enrollment of new patients into the study until additional material is available.

"We believe the potential for pegtibatinase to become the first disease-modifying therapy for classical HCU remains unchanged. Our internal team and external manufacturing partners have extensive biologics expertise, and we are confident that we will be able to make the necessary manufacturing process improvements to continue with this pivotal program. We remain committed to supporting the patients currently enrolled in our clinical trials while working with our manufacturing partners to optimize our commercial-scale manufacturing process," said Bill Rote, Ph.D., senior vice president of research and development at Travere Therapeutics.



The Company expects to further evaluate the necessary commercial process improvements to enable the continuation of the Phase 3 program and anticipates the earliest date to restart enrollment in the Phase 3 HARMONY Study will be in 2026. Previously planned investments related to clinical enrollment in HARMONY and large-scale production are expected to be delayed beyond 2025. Together with the expected decline in costs associated with the development of sparsentan as the Phase 3 programs advance towards completion, the Company now estimates that research and development expenses may be reduced by more than $30 million in 2025 compared to 2024. The Company continues to anticipate that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $325.4 million as of June 30, 2024 can support its operations into 2028.

About Classical Homocystinuria

Classical homocystinuria (HCU) is a rare genetic metabolic disorder caused by a deficiency in the enzyme cystathionine beta synthase (CBS). CBS is a pivotal enzyme that is essential for the management of methionine and cysteine in the body. Classical HCU leads to toxic levels of homocysteine that can result in life-threatening thrombotic events such as stroke, pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis, ophthalmologic and skeletal complications, as well as developmental delay. Current treatment options are limited to protein-restricted diet and use of vitamin B6 and betaine.

About Pegtibatinase

Pegtibatinase is an investigational PEGylated, recombinant enzyme replacement therapy designed to address the underlying cause of classical HCU. In preclinical studies, pegtibatinase has demonstrated an ability to reduce total homocysteine levels and improve clinical parameters. In December 2023 the Company initiated the pivotal Phase 3 HARMONY Study to support the potential approval of pegtibatinase for the treatment of classical HCU. The HARMONY Study is a global, randomized, multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of pegtibatinase as a novel treatment to reduce total homocysteine (tHcy) levels. In May 2023 the Company announced that data from four patients treated with the highest dose of pegtibatinase in the Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study showed a clinically meaningful 67.1% mean relative reduction in total homocysteine from baseline and was generally well-tolerated after 12 weeks of treatment. To date, the pegtibatinase program has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation, Rare Pediatric Disease and Fast Track designations by the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug designation in the U.S. and Europe.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent - that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope - today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

