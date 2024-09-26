Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the 16-week fourth quarter and the 52-week fiscal year ended September 1, 2024.



For the 16-week fourth quarter, the Company reported net sales of $78.2 billion, an increase of 1.0 percent compared to net sales of $77.4 billion in the 17-week fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. For the 52-week fiscal year, the Company reported net sales of $249.6 billion, an increase of 5.0 percent from $237.7 billion reported in the 53-week fiscal year 2023.

The following comparable sales data reflect comparable locations year-over-year and comparable retail weeks.

Comparable sales were as follows:

16 Weeks 16 Weeks 52 Weeks 52 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 5.3% 6.3% 4.5% 5.0% Canada 5.5% 7.9% 7.0% 8.1% Other International 5.7% 9.3% 8.1% 8.4% Total Company 5.4% 6.9% 5.3% 5.9% E-commerce 18.9% 19.5% 16.1% 16.2%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the 16-week fourth quarter was $2.354 billion, $5.29 per diluted share, compared to $2.160 billion, $4.86 per diluted share, in the 17-week fourth quarter last year. This year's results included a net non-recurring tax benefit of $63 million, $0.14 per diluted share, related to a transfer pricing settlement, and true-ups of tax reserves.

Net income for the 52-week fiscal year was $7.367 billion, $16.56 per diluted share, compared to $6.292 billion, $14.16 per diluted share, in the 53-week prior year.

Costco currently operates 891 warehouses, including 614 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 108 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 35 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 19 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, September 26, 2024, and will be available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click "Events & Presentations").

Certain statements contained in this document and the pre-recorded message constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs and wages), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company's public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

16 Weeks Ended 17 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended September 1, 2024 September 3, 2023 September 1, 2024 September 3, 2023 REVENUE Net sales $ 78,185 $ 77,430 $ 249,625 $ 237,710 Membership fees 1,512 1,509 4,828 4,580 Total revenue 79,697 78,939 254,453 242,290 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 69,588 69,219 222,358 212,586 Selling, general and administrative 7,067 6,939 22,810 21,590 Operating income 3,042 2,781 9,285 8,114 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (49 ) (56 ) (169 ) (160 ) Interest income and other, net 120 238 624 533 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,113 2,963 9,740 8,487 Provision for income taxes 759 803 2,373 2,195 NET INCOME $ 2,354 $ 2,160 $ 7,367 $ 6,292 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 5.30 $ 4.87 $ 16.59 $ 14.18 Diluted $ 5.29 $ 4.86 $ 16.56 $ 14.16 Shares used in calculation (000's): Basic 444,013 443,876 443,914 443,854 Diluted 444,977 444,445 444,759 444,452



COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited)

Subject to Reclassification

September 1,

2024 September 3,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,906 $ 13,700 Short-term investments 1,238 1,534 Receivables, net 2,721 2,285 Merchandise inventories 18,647 16,651 Other current assets 1,734 1,709 Total current assets 34,246 35,879 OTHER ASSETS Property and equipment, net 29,032 26,684 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,617 2,713 Other long-term assets 3,936 3,718 TOTAL ASSETS $ 69,831 $ 68,994 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 19,421 $ 17,483 Accrued salaries and benefits 4,794 4,278 Accrued member rewards 2,435 2,150 Deferred membership fees 2,501 2,337 Current portion of long-term debt 103 1,081 Other current liabilities 6,210 6,254 Total current liabilities 35,464 33,583 OTHER LIABILITIES Long-term debt, excluding current portion 5,794 5,377 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,375 2,426 Other long-term liabilities 2,576 2,550 TOTAL LIABILITIES 46,209 43,936 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,126,000 and 442,793,000 shares issued and outstanding 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 7,829 7,340 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,828 ) (1,805 ) Retained earnings 17,619 19,521 TOTAL EQUITY 23,622 25,058 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 69,831 $ 68,994

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in millions) (unaudited)

Subject to Reclassification