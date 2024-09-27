



















TOKYO, Sept 27, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today issued the company's integrated report, the "Honda Report 2024," and made it available on the company website.The annual Honda Report summarizes the medium- to long-term initiatives Honda pursues in order to enhance its future corporate value. This report also introduces Honda's future vision of continuing to be the driving force to move people and society forward with "The Power of Dreams," as well as the value proposition of Honda.By issuing the annual integrated report, Honda aims to offer its investors and all other stakeholders more information to deepen their understanding of Honda corporate activities, as well as to create more opportunities for interactive communications and increase the range of information for disclosure, through which Honda strives to further increase its corporate value.Key Changes from the Honda Report 2023Further enhancement of the "Value Creation Story"In the report, the future vision and actions Honda has been taking to fulfilling that vision are introduced as the "Value Creation Story." By presenting strategies for realizing the vision along with specific actions, it was made clear how Honda is striving to realize the story told in this report.This year, a new section was added to the report to discuss strategies related to key functions in areas such as human resources and digitalization, which will become the foundation to support Honda business transformation. In this new section, initiatives Honda is taking to secure adequate human capital and make further advancement in digitalization are explained with more details.Moreover, the "Value Creation Process," a conceptual diagram that explains the Value Creation Story, was updated from last year's report to make it easier for readers to visualize how the "input (invested resources)" connects to the "outcome (the vision)."Disclosure of the roadmap for environmental strategyThis year, Honda newly disclosed a roadmap toward the "realization of carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050." The roadmap summarizes initiatives and measures Honda has been and will be taking to realize a society with zero environmental impact.Introduction of key milestones and sports activities that represent the Challenging Spirit and expanse of dreamsLast year, Honda celebrated the 75th anniversary of the founding. The newly added "Topics" section of the report introduces the history of challenges taken on by Honda to date. As initiatives that embody the Honda Challenging Spirit, a constant since the founding of the company, this new section features Honda motorsports activities, which marked the 60th anniversary of F1 participation, as well as corporate sports activities, through which Honda supports athletes who take on challenges.