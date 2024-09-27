Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
GlobeNewswire
27.09.2024 10:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") has found that
Physitrack PLC (the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq First North
Growth Market (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine
of two annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee notes that it is undisputed that the Company has
violated article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Rulebook. The
violation consisted of the Company making its Annual Financial Statement
Release for 2023 available on its website before it was disclosed via a press
release. 

The Disciplinary Committee finds that the violation is serious, and therefore a
fine shall be imposed as a sanction. The Disciplinary Committee considers that
the Company swiftly took action to correct the situation. The Disciplinary
Committee sets the fine at two times the annual fee. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:
https://www.nasdaq.com/market-regulation/nordic/stockholm/disciplinary/decisions
-sanctions 

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1248445
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
