HIROSHIMA, Japan, Sept 27, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for August 2024 are summarized below.
I. Production
1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in August 2024 decreased 14.0% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in August 2024]
CX-5: 14,220 units (down 39.7% year on year)
MAZDA3: 7,748 units (up 43.9%)
CX-90: 6,406 units (down 0.0%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in August 2024 increased 18.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in August 2024]
CX-50: 11,145 units (up 52.8% year on year)
CX-30: 10,570 units (up 3.5%)
MAZDA2: 6,219 units (up 94.2%)
II. Domestic Sales
Mazda's domestic sales volume in August 2024 decreased 18.5% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.5% (down 0.8 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.0% total market share (down 0.6 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in August 2024]
MAZDA2: 1,753 units (up 17.6% year on year)
CX-5: 1,709 units (down 19.4%)
CX-30: 1,170 units (down 10.1%)
III. Exports
Mazda's export volume in August 2024 decreased 15.3% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, and Oceania.
[Exports of key models in August 2024]
CX-5: 18,657 units (down 27.8% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,668 units (up 31.5%)
CX-90: 6,519 units (down 11.6%)
IV. Global Sales
Mazda's global sales volume in August 2024 increased 8.9% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in August 2024]
CX-5: 30,881 units (up 6.1% year on year)
CX-30: 18,666 units (up 16.3%)
MAZDA3: 13,158 units (down 19.5%)
