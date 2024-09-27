AI Financial Education Foundation Ltd (AFEF) is a private foundation focused on investor education, established in the United States in September 2018. AFEF is committed to helping investors improve their financial knowledge, develop rational investment concepts, and identify financial fraud through professional investment education services.

Notably, AFEF recently announced a deep collaboration with Blockchain Technology company Sylth Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd. (Sylth Exchange). The AFEF token has been successfully listed on the Sylth Exchange, marking a strategic alliance between the two companies in the investment education sector.



The AFEF team consists of a number of senior CFA holders and NAIFA members with extensive experience in financial markets. The Foundation has independently developed the fifth-generation intelligent investment education system FBDR, which provides investors with personalized portfolio analysis and advice. The system integrates cutting-edge technologies such as big data and machine learning to help investors make more intelligent and accurate investment decisions.

In addition,AFEF is supported by relevant tax incentives, which can help investors significantly reduce investment costs. In the coming year,AFEF will also carry out investment education and training activities covering stocks, foreign exchange, options, cryptocurrencies and other fields through a combination of online and offline methods.

The head of AFEF said that through the cooperation with Sylth Exchange, the foundation's investment education services will be further extended to the blockchain field, providing more rich and intelligent financial knowledge training for global investors. In the future, AFEF will continue to deepen its layout in the domestic market of the United States, and actively explore the global market, committed to promoting the sustainable development of the capital market.

In addition, AFEF has set clear development goals and a global vision:

Short-term goal: In the next year,AFEF plans to provide high-quality investment education services to 100,000 investors, helping them increase their investment returns by 100-300%.

Medium-term goal: Within 3 years,AFEF plans to become the leading investment education institution in the United States with more than 1 million investors, creating a cumulative wealth appreciation of more than $10 billion.

Long-term vision: AFEF is committed to establishing a nationwide investment education service network, and actively exploring the global market, helping investors establish scientific and rational investment concepts, and promoting the sustainable development of the U.S. and global capital markets.

It is worth noting that in order to ensure the sustainable development of the Foundation,AFEF has established a comprehensive risk control mechanism. It regularly trains the investment education team to ensure continuous improvement in service quality. At the same time,AFEF will continue to strengthen technology investment and market analysis, pay close attention to financial policy changes, and flexibly adjust operational strategies to help investors avoid market risks and achieve safe investment.

In addition, AFEF will carry out online and offline investment and education activities through various channels in the coming year to meet the needs of investors at different levels. Online activities include live courses, investment and education salons, smart investment practice, etc., while offline activities include live lectures, expert discussions and investor experience days. Through these activities, investors will not only be able to learn the latest investment theories, but also experience the personalized investment advice provided by the intelligent AI system in practical operation.

In addition, AFEF is stepping up its branding efforts globally. The Foundation will further enhance brand awareness and market influence through content marketing, search engine advertising, social media engagement, and participation in industry conferences. Through these measures, the foundation will not only be able to steadily develop in the domestic market, but also attract more investors around the world to join and promote the internationalization of the brand.

AFEF's future growth strategy is not only focused on the U.S. market, but also looks globally. Through cooperation with Sylth Exchange, AFEF tokens have successfully entered the blockchain space, laying a solid foundation for the foundation's global expansion. At the same time, the foundation will continue to improve the technical level of intelligent AI systems, combined with the needs of the global market, to provide investors with more intelligent and personalized services.

In general,AFEF is striving to become a trusted education partner for global investors with its professional investment education team, advanced intelligent investment systems, and deep cooperation with Sylth Exchange. Whether individual investors or institutional clients,AFEF will provide intelligent investment education services to help them make informed decisions and achieve wealth growth goals in a complex and volatile market environment. Whether you are an individual investor or an institutional client, AFEF wants to help you make informed decisions in a complex market, grow your wealth and realize your investment dreams through intelligent investment education services.

