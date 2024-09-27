Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 11:30 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China National Nuclear Power: Chinese nuclear power giant releases its first tech service brand

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China National Nuclear Power (CNNP) released its first technical service brand "I-Nuclear" on Wednesday, aiming to further provide all-around and multi-level technical support for the safe and efficient operation of nuclear power plants.

Based on the eight technical service products released in 2017, "I-Nuclear" is a brand product of the CNNP continuously exploring and improving the core capabilities of its nuclear power technology services, catering to the diversified needs of the future nuclear power market.

Positioned as a leading one-stop nuclear power technology service provider, "I-Nuclear" covers eight key aspects in nuclear power projects: Production preparation (i-Prepare), nuclear commissioning (i-Commission), operational support (i-Support), major overhauls (i-Outage), specialized maintenance (i-Maintain), professional training (i-Train), technical support (i-Tech), and nuclear informatization (i-Informatization), according to the CNNP.

"The eight products above make up the CNNP's new 'I-Nuclear' brand. They represent the culmination of the CNNP's 260 reactor years of operational experience, serve as a significant symbol of the development of new productive forces, and reflect the successful practice of China's nuclear safety culture," said Lu Tiezhong, chairman of the CNNP, in a video speech he delivered at the brand's launch ceremony on Wednesday.

"It is hoped that this platform will facilitate the sharing of nuclear power experiences, enhance the safety and operational standards of nuclear power, and create even more outstanding operational achievements in the nuclear sector," Lu said.

"As the pioneer, main force, and leader of China's nuclear power industry, the CNNP is committed to promoting the safe and innovative development of nuclear energy, continuously exploring and improving its core capabilities in nuclear power technology services," he noted.

The Wednesday launch ceremony was held in Shanghai along with the CNNP's culture festival, where it was also announced that a new CNNP cultural creativity and brand studio would be set up.

"Wisdom, green, health, and safety are the keywords of future technology and industrial development, which are closely linked to the CNNP's efforts," said Fang Xin, former deputy secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), who attended the ceremony as a guest.

Fang praised the release of "I-Nuclear" as a new milestone in the development of the CNNP. "The Chinese nuclear industry has always been at the forefront of technological innovation as a national strategic scientific force," she said at the ceremony. "We believe that through the hard work and dedication of all those involved in nuclear power, the future of China's nuclear energy will be even more brilliant."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-nuclear-power-giant-releases-its-first-tech-service-brand-302260928.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.