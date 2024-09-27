T. Werk has developed two new mounting systems for agrivoltaics, featuring vertical arrays and high-mounted module solutions. From pv magazine Germany Germany-based T. Werk will expand its range of mounting systems for agrivoltaics from November. It said it will offer its "Pan" vertical system and its "Artemis" high-mounted module solution. The Pan system, designed as a solar fence, is intended for agricultural use between rows of modules, particularly with bifacial PV modules close to the ground. Its modular structure allows for quick installation and easy replacement, with adjustable row lengths, ...

