Joshua Tree, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - Cocoon, a boutique vacation rental management company, announced the addition of Bella Nova to its curated collection of properties in the Joshua Tree area. This new luxury home blends modern design with the natural beauty of Joshua Tree, offering amenities such as an in-ground pool, spa, fire pit, and outdoor living spaces.

Bella Nova



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/224812_2eaa175644dd8845_001full.jpg

"Bella Nova was thoughtfully designed for guests to enjoy the desert lifestyle," said Jenn Gladysz, CEO of Cocoon. "It's a modern approach that offers a transformative travel experience."

Located centrally, Bella Nova offers easy access to Joshua Tree National Park while maintaining a sense of seclusion. Cocoon's hands-on management and personalized services ensure a seamless stay for guests. Unlike other companies, Cocoon prioritizes human interaction over AI and virtual assistants. The company offers unique desert activities like sound baths, stargazing tours, and private guided hikes.

Since its founding, Cocoon has adapted to changing market demands by focusing on high-end properties. Bella Nova's four-bedroom layout and luxury amenities cater to group travelers seeking comfort and space.

Cocoon curates its properties with a focus on maintaining individual character and high standards of service, providing guests with exceptional accommodations and personalized experiences.

About Cocoon

Cocoon is a boutique vacation rental management company offering high-end, personalized services in the Joshua Tree area. Cocoon specializes in unique, luxury properties, ensuring guests experience the essence of desert living through curated homes and local connections. The company is committed to supporting the local community and providing transformative travel experiences.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224812

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC