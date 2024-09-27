From Germany to Europe: SONGMICS HOME's Subsidiary Euziel Marks 12 Years of Growth and Expansion

DUISBURG, Germany, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Euziel International Gmbh ("Euziel"), the German subsidiary of the global-leading online furnishings brand SONGMICS HOME (SHE 301376), celebrated its 12th anniversary at its new Duisport warehouse DUI in Duisburg, Germany. The event drew over 40 senior executives from multiple sectors, including the Duisburg Municipal Government, Duisburger Hafen AG, and other representatives of important partners in real estate, logistics, and finance. They convened to celebrate Euziel's significant impact in Germany and its expansion across Europe over the past 12 years.

Euziel's General Manager Kong Yi opened the celebration by thanking the company's partners for their crucial support. He reviewed Euziel's journey, emphasizing its key role in logistics and warehousing for SONGMICS HOME. To date, Euziel has achieved seamless control over product development, design, sourcing, sales, warehousing, logistics, and supply chain management, ensuring consistent premium home furnishings for consumers globally.

The Company's rapid growth in Germany and across Europe in recent years has garnered widespread attention and praise from multiple sectors. Six key partners took the stage to relate their experiences with Euziel. Notably, Markus Bangen, Chairman of Duisburger Hafen AG, affirmed, " We look forward to further fruitful endeavors at the port of Duisburg and wish them continued success and rising customer satisfaction in Europe."

Recently, SONGMICS HOME has introduced an innovative serialization concept in product development, significantly enhancing user experiences. The company has launched multiple product collections with unique styles. Peter Lee, Vice President of Product, highlighted the effectiveness of the concept, noting, "Brand serialization is a potent strategy. By unifying product design elements - materials, craftsmanship, and colors - we enhance product recognition and ensure consistency in user experience, providing a strong foundation for our long-term growth."

Additionally, guests were invited to the display area to explore the company's latest TOOLLESS technology. The innovation offers a quick and easy furniture assembly process, which garnered applause from the audience. Euziel's event ended with a guided tour of the new warehouse, showcasing a significant expansion aimed at reducing delivery costs and boosting consumer satisfaction.

In 12 years, SONGMICS HOME has transformed the group company into a significant international enterprise. Europe is where the company started its business in. Looking forward, the company plans to enhance its trio of core competencies-products, supply chain, and sales-providing families worldwide with stylish, valuable home furnishing solutions with efficient experience, helping everyone to create their ideal living spaces.

About SONGMICS HOME

SONGMICS HOME was officially established in 2010. We own 3 major product brands including SONGMICS for home furnishings, VASAGLE for stylish furniture, and Feandrea for pet supplies. With the mission of "Complete Your Dream Home", we strive to provide global consumers with stylish and valuable furnishing products. Together with an efficient experience, we are enabling everyone to effortlessly create their dream homes.

To date, our products have successfully entered more than 70 countries and regions, including Europe, North and Central America, and Asia, serving over 20 million families worldwide.

