Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) ("Apex" or the "Company") has received preliminary analytical results of shallow groundwater samples recently collected at the Company's Lithium Creek Project (the "Project"), which provides compelling evidence of the presence of a large lithium enriched brine aquifer at the Project. Shallow hand-dug auger holes were excavated and sampled by a third-party consulting geologist from Applied Hydrologic in Reno, Nevada. Holes were excavated 1-2 meters below ground surface using hand tools throughout the Project area, from which groundwater samples were collected for lithium analysis.

Ron Lang, CEO of Apex Resources, commented, "The preliminary results of samples showing high concentrations of lithium is very encouraging, and supports our mission to explore for the potential discovery of a new, district-scale lithium brine reservoir in the United States. We will use the data to support continued development of our geological model and we are eager to receive the final results and report it as soon as available. We are also pleased to be attending the Nevada Lithium Summit 2024, in Nevada, USA, from September 29 - 30 and profiling Apex and the discovery of lithium brine at our Project."

All sample collection was directed by a Professional Geologist from Applied Hydrologic Ltd. of Reno, Nevada ("AHL") in accordance with AHL's sampling and analytical work plan for the Project. The shallow auger holes were backfilled with native material once the samples were collected.

The Lithium Creek Project is located in Churchill County, Nevada, approximately 35 miles from Nevada's lithium battery hub just outside Reno.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and has been reviewed and approved by Geoffrey Baldwin, PG., SME-RM., who is independent of Apex and who acts as Apex's Qualified Person.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Apex has an option to acquire the Lithium Creek Property located in Churchill County, Nevada, USA and is currently conducting lithium brine exploration on the property with a view to identifying and defining drill targets with high potential to penetrate lithium brine bearing aquifers.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Apex's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

