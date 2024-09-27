Anzeige
WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
27.09.24
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 12:30 Uhr
Zoomlion Launches Overseas Academy and Global Training Program to Boost Talent Development

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion," 01157.HK) unveiled its first Overseas Academy in Changsha in August, marking a pivotal moment in the company's global talent development efforts. The inauguration coincided with the first session of the Global Employee Training Program, attended by 61 trainees from 26 countries. Concurrently, the pilot project for Turkey's Career Development System officially commenced, reinforcing Zoomlion's commitment to a comprehensive global talent strategy.

The establishment of the Overseas Academy represents a significant advancement in Zoomlion's approach to talent cultivation. This initiative aims to elevate international business capabilities and enhance the company's global presence. The Global Employee Training Program features a curriculum designed to improve employees' understanding of the company's history, intelligent manufacturing processes, product knowledge, and cross-cultural collaboration.

During the opening ceremony, Zoomlion's Co-President Wang Yongxiang and HR Director Li Xiaohong highlighted the importance of this training. They urged employees to seize the opportunity to deepen their engagement with the company's culture and enhance their professional skills.

In line with these efforts, the Turkey Branch launched its Career Development System in Istanbul to improve local employees' career paths. This system not only opens channels for employee growth and promotion but also enhances identification, management, and motivation of talents.

It is structured around three key steps: designing dual career development channels, establishing qualification standards for employees, and clarifying the promotion evaluation mechanism. These steps closely link level evaluations with key performance indicators and connect evaluation outcomes with recruitment, training, compensation, and promotion, allowing for flexible adjustments in employee levels and fostering personal growth.

Four outstanding employees were recognized during the event, underscoring the importance of talent recognition within the organization. Their achievements reflect both individual effort and team spirit.

Principal Employee Serkan Tolukan expressed gratitude for the company's support and emphasized the significance of the new system in fostering employee growth. "This initiative reflects Zoomlion's commitment to our development," he noted, highlighting the potential for collective success.

Today, with over 3,000 local employees worldwide and products covering more than 140 countries and regions, Zoomlion is dedicated to enhancing its international presence. Through these strategic initiatives, Zoomlion is positioned to support the holistic development of its global workforce, ensuring opportunities for professional growth and paving the way for sustained international business success.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-launches-overseas-academy-and-global-training-program-to-boost-talent-development-302260967.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
