Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - Bloom Burton & Co. ("Bloom Burton") is pleased to announce Roberto Bellini, former President and Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health, as the recipient of the 2024 Bloom Burton Award.

2024 Bloom Burton Award Winner Roberto Bellini, former President and Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health

"Roberto Bellini is being honoured for his extraordinary leadership at BELLUS Health. He led the advancement of camlipixant into a global phase 3 program and, later, the acquisition of BELLUS Health by GlaxoSmithKline for US$2 billion," said Jolyon Burton, President and Head of Investment Banking of Bloom Burton. "Despite a Phase 2 study setback for camlipixant in 2020, Roberto and his team persisted, attracted the capital to design and execute a second and ultimately successful Phase 2b trial that confirmed camlipixant as a potential best-in-class treatment option for refractory chronic cough."

Mr. Burton continued, "Our Bloom Burton Award finalists continue to take the Canadian healthcare industry to new heights with their dazzling accomplishments each year. We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to showcase and celebrate each of their stories, with key colleagues and participants from the sector, to inspire even greater achievements in the future!"

Bestowed annually, the Bloom Burton Award honours an individual scientist, inventor, executive, entrepreneur, industry leader, or policy maker who made the greatest contribution to Canada's innovative healthcare industry in the previous year. Nominees were accepted from any of the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic/imaging, research instrumentation, consumer health, services or healthcare IT sectors, and equal consideration was given to contributions across any stage of development - from discovery to commercial-end markets.

The Bloom Burton Award finalists and winner were chosen by an esteemed panel of judges, all of whom are respected international leaders in healthcare investment, entrepreneurship and journalism:

Michael Altman, Managing Director, Perceptive Advisors

Christopher Arendt, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Takeda

Karen Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury

Joan Eliasek, President, McKesson Canada

Carl Gordon, Managing Partner, OrbiMed Advisors

Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital

Melinda Richter, Global Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS

Camille Samuels, Partner, Venrock

All finalists - Roberto Bellini, Tom Frohlich, formerly of Chinook Therapeutics, and François Ravenelle, formerly of Inversago Pharma - were celebrated at the 2024 Bloom Burton Award Gala at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto on September 26, 2024. Each finalist also received a $25,000 cash prize.

