In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that August was an extraordinary month for solar energy production in the Southeastern states, while regions like the Midwest and Northeast experienced cloudier conditions and lower irradiance. August 2024 marked an extraordinary month for solar energy production in the Southeastern states. A dominant high-pressure ridge in most of the US, particularly over the Southern Plains and Southern states, resulted in record-breaking warmth and irradiance levels, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Meanwhile, regions like ...

