Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2024 27-Sep-2024 / 11:50 GMT/BST COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2024 Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company"), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to announce its unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024. Financial Highlights: -- Revenue for the period decreased to GBP3,000 (H1 2023: GBP56,417) -- Profit for the period from continuing operations GBP29,545 (H1 2023: loss of GBP104,247). -- Profit per share of 0.01 pence (H1 2023: loss per share of 0.06 pence). -- As at 30 June 2024, cash and cash equivalents, amounted to GBP429,581 (H1 2023: GBP608,355). -- Net fair value gain on financial assets of GBP336,160 as at 30 June 2024 (H1 2023: GBP109,197). -- Available for sale financial assets at fair value through profit or loss increased to GBP2.5m at 30 June 2024 (FY 2023: GBP2.16m). -- Total other current assets (Cryptocurrencies, tokens and rights to future tokens) held at GBP1,061,520 as at 30 June 2024 (FY2023: 966,716). -- No dividends were paid or recommended to be paid during the period. Corporate Highlights: -- New agreement with global trade exchange platform LC Lite ("LC Lite") for the provision of strategic advisory services in respect of the forthcoming token launch for its decentralised trade finance platform, now rebranded as Nexade Finance. -- Placing of 18.9m new ordinary shares at 2.5 pence per share to raise GBP472,500 in gross proceeds for application against strategic investing activities and general working capital requirements. Post Period End Highlights: -- Strategic Web3 Collaboration with Liteflow with aim to provide financial backing, comprehensive advisory services, and cutting-edge technological resources to support budding companies navigate the complexities of the Web3 landscape and lay a strong foundation for long-term business success and innovation. -- SAFT signed to acquire Otomato Web3 Automation Protocol Tokens. Otomato is a Web3 'no -code' solution designed to simplify trader interactions with DeFi platforms through automation and user-friendly interfaces. It is designed to bridge the gap for traders without coding skills by automating complex tasks and providing clear, intuitive guides that simplify the process of building applications and by eliminating the complexities of blockchain development. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT

The Company ended the period under review with over GBP0.4m cash at bank and GBP1.1m in other current assets including Cryptocurrencies, tokens and rights to future tokens.

The digital asset markets have recovered significantly since the start of the reporting period, which has had a markedly positive impact on the Company's cryptocurrency holdings as the profit from continuing operations increased to GBP29,545 from a loss of GBP104,247 in H1 2023.

Throughout the period, Coinsilium continued to make solid operational progress across its investment and advisory activities, and we are pleased to provide details of developments and significant news released to the market during the reporting period:

Investment Portfolio Update

Indorse and Byzant Web3 Ecosystem

On 29 January 2024, the Company provided an update regarding its investee, Web3 development company Indorse Pte. Ltd. ("Indorse"), and the ongoing collaboration with Indorse on the 'Byzant Web3 Social Network Ecosystem' ("the Collaboration"). The primary focus of this collaboration has been on the development of a range of Web3 applications. One such application, the Bastion Wallet was launched in August 2023 and enables both seasoned crypto users and newcomers to seamlessly interact with Web3 applications.

Additionally, Indorse's technical team has been working closely with A-ADS one of the longest-established and largest crypto and Bitcoin advertising networks, to develop Adbazaar, a decentralised advertising platform tailored for Web3 advertisers and publishers.

The involvement of A-ADS, whose core team brings 13 years of experience in crypto-based advertising, alongside Coinsilium and Indorse, reinforces the depth of expertise driving the development of the Byzant Web3 Ecosystem.

Web3 advertising presents a highly promising but still underdeveloped opportunity compared to its well-established role as a revenue driver in Web2 social media. Coinsilium views early movers in the Web3 advertising space, such as Adbazaar, as being well-positioned to capitalise on this emerging market. While Adbazaar is still in its development phase, the project holds significant potential to leverage early entry into the Web3 advertising landscape. Backed by industry veterans like A-ADS, the project aims to position itself as a competitive player, ready to capitalise on the nascent revenue opportunities in this sector.

Throughout the period, Adbazaar has been the primary focus for the Collaboration, due to its clearer path toward commercialisation and potential to generate early revenues. As the project gains traction in the Web3 advertising market, it will provide a solid foundation for developing the additional applications within the Byzant ecosystem. This approach allows us to focus on more immediate opportunities, while the broader range of applications will be prioritised once Adbazaar is fully refined and ready for launch.

Managing these steps carefully is essential for ensuring long-term scalability and success. The latest version of the Adbazaar platform is currently being tested by A-ADS, marking a key milestone in this strategy.

Greengage

Coinsilium holds an equity investment in Greengage Global Holding Limited ("Greengage"). Greengage's core business activity centres on providing distributed e-money account services through partnerships with regulated payments-as-a-service firms, tailored to entrepreneurs, SMEs, family offices, and digital asset firms. Greengage offers its clients personal and business e-money accounts in over 50 currencies, including GBP, EUR, and USD. Clients benefit from 24/7 account access and a dedicated relationship manager for personalised support. The services include faster payments, CHAPS, and SEPA payment services, with access to SWIFT payments and Foreign Exchange (FX) depending on the chosen regulated partner provider.

Greengage also provides value-added services through a network of third-party providers. One such service is B2B loans, with the platform facilitating over a quarter of a billion USD in lending since its inception. An example of an innovative product is lending in fiat against tradable cryptocurrencies on a non-recourse basis to provide growth capital, alongside other unique financial solutions.

During the period Greengage notified Coinsilium that it has signed an agreement with a new regulated partner to bring forward the launch of its USD currency accounts (as well as several other currencies including CHF, SEK and CAD) along with FX and SWIFT payments for its clients.

This is significant news as there still remain very few "crypto friendly" payment providers offering USD accounts. Greengage management expect that this new agreement will both help to attract new clients for their services as well as strengthen their existing client relationships. Greengage also advised that they continue to maintain a healthy pipeline for new account opening submissions.

Post Period Developments

On 5 July 2024 Greengage announced news of a new collaboration with global cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to originate SME debt on the Coinbase Diamond Protocol. This collaboration seeks to utilise blockchain technology to provide SMEs with access to capital, promising a more efficient and transparent financing solution. The Coinbase Diamond protocol enhances the issuance and management of private capital. Using blockchain technology, the protocol issues native digital debt, making the process more secure and accessible to a broader range of investors.

In early September Greengage announced that it has been selected from over 1,228 applications to join 20 other startups in Hub71's 15th cohort in Abu Dhabi, as part of the Hub71+ Digital Assets program. At the same time, Greengage announced that it has established its first office in Abu Dhabi from where it aims to scale and grow its operations within this global tech hub.

Further information on Greengage is available in our Web3 report, available for download from the Coinsilium Website: https://coinsilium.com/investors/web3-reports

Coindash

Coindash's main product is the SSV Network. Ssv.network is a fully decentralized, open-source ETH staking network, based on Secret Shared Validator (SSV) technology. Ethereum validators are required to stake 32 ETH and operate a software validator client alongside legacy and Beacon Chain nodes. This process introduces complexity, especially as the creation of a validator results in a crucial Validator Key responsible for transaction signing. SSV Network addresses this complexity, enhancing validator key security, and delivering benefits to the broader Ethereum network, staking pools, services, and individual stakers.

