Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights 31-Jul-2025 / 10:34 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 July 2025 Coinsilium Group Limited ("COIN" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 487,234,495 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The above figure of 487,234,495 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. ENQUIRIES: Company Coinsilium Group Limited Malcolm Palle Telephone: +350 2000 8223 Eddy Travia Telephone: +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Corporate Adviser Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller Telephone: 020 7496 0930 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: TVR TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 397594 EQS News ID: 2177696 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

