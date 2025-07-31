Anzeige
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Stuttgart
31.07.25 | 08:19
0,071 Euro
-7,19 % -0,006
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
31.07.2025 12:09 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights 
31-Jul-2025 / 10:34 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
31 July 2025 
 
  
 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
 
("COIN" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
  
 
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces 
that it has 487,234,495 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The 
Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. 
 
  
 
The above figure of 487,234,495 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency 
Rules. 
 
  
 
ENQUIRIES: 
 
  
 
Company 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
 
Malcolm Palle 
 
Telephone: +350 2000 8223 
 
Eddy Travia 
 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
 
  
 
  
 
Corporate Adviser 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
 
Guy Miller 
 
Telephone: 020 7496 0930 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  397594 
EQS News ID:  2177696 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2177696&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2025 05:34 ET (09:34 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
