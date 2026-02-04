Anzeige
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015
Hamburg
04.02.26 | 08:15
0,033 Euro
+16,07 % +0,005
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.02.2026 13:27 Uhr
Coinsilium Group Limited: Warrant Exercise, Issue of Shares and Director Shareholding

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Warrant Exercise, Issue of Shares and Director Shareholding 
04-Feb-2026 / 11:56 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Warrant Exercise, Issue of Shares and Director Shareholding 

Gibraltar, 4 February 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset 
investor and venture builder, is pleased to announce the following: 
 
Exercise of Warrants 
The Company has received warrant exercise notices over 2,600,000 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at 
an exercise price of 3.75 pence per share. The exercised warrants are among those granted as part of the Company's 
subscription and broker placement through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, as announced on 8 March 2024. 
 
Service Shares 
Additionally, 1,790,000 Ordinary Shares have been issued in lieu of cash for payment totalling GBP67,125 in respect of 
marketing and communications services. The Ordinary Shares were issued at a deemed issue price of 3.75 pence per share, 
being the price determined by the Company for the purposes of this issue. 
 
Director Shareholding 
The warrants exercised include those held by two Directors of the Company, as follows: 
 
 -- Malcolm Palle, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, exercised warrants and was issued 800,000 new Ordinary Shares 
  at an exercise price of 3.75 pence per share. 
    
 -- Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, exercised warrants and was issued 800,000 new Ordinary Shares 
  at an exercise price of 3.75 pence per share. 
    
Following the exercise of the warrants, Mr Travia's beneficial interest in the Company comprises 18,906,702 Ordinary 
Shares, representing approximately 3.85% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital, and Mr Palle's beneficial 
interest comprises 16,109,234 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 3.28% of the Company's enlarged issued share 
capital. 
 
Admission 
Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth 
Market on or around 10 February 2026 ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Ordinary 
Shares of the Company currently in issue. 
 
Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 491,624,495 Ordinary Shares. This figure 
represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes 
of calculating whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company 
under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
 
The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 

                                  +350 2000 8223 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
                                +44 (0)7881 306 903 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive 
                                www.coinsilium.com 
 
AlbR Capital Limited 
                                +44 (0)20 7469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)                  +44 (0)1483 413 500 
 
Nick Emerson                              
 
OAK Securities (Joint Broker)                    Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 
 
Damion Carruel, Calvin Man 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                     Eddy Travia 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status               PDMR 
 
b) 
     Initial notification /Amendment       Initial notification 
  
 
3 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
     monitor 
  
 
a)      Name                     Coinsilium Group Limited 
 
b)      LEI                     213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 
 
4 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
     transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
  
 
                              Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 

       Identification code 
                            Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited 
                            ordinary shares: VGG225641015 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Exercise of Warrants for Ordinary Shares 

                               Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                              3.75p      800,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 04 February 2026

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                     Malcolm Palle 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status               PDMR 
 
b) 
     Initial notification /Amendment       Initial notification 
  
 
3 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
     monitor 
  
 
a)      Name                     Coinsilium Group Limited 
 
b)      LEI                     213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 
 
4 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
     transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
  
 
                              Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 

       Identification code 
                            Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited 
                            ordinary shares: VGG225641015 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Exercise of Warrants for Ordinary Shares 

                               Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                              3.75p      800,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 04 February 2026

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     COIN 
LEI Code:   213800WAVVOPS85N2205 
Sequence No.: 417182 
EQS News ID:  2271344 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2271344&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2026 06:56 ET (11:56 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
