Coinsilium Group Limited - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27
27 February 2026
Coinsilium Group Limited
("COIN" or the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 491,624,495 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.
The above figure of 491,624,495 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
ENQUIRIES:
Company
Coinsilium Group Limited
Malcolm Palle
Telephone: +350 2000 8223
Eddy Travia
Telephone: +44 (0) 7785 381 089
Corporate Adviser
AlbR Capital Limited
Guy Miller
Telephone: 020 7496 0930