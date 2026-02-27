Coinsilium Group Limited - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

27 February 2026

Coinsilium Group Limited

("COIN" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 491,624,495 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The above figure of 491,624,495 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

