Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
München
27.02.26 | 08:02
0,031 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0280,04013:52
PR Newswire
27.02.2026 13:30 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coinsilium Group Limited - Total Voting Rights

Coinsilium Group Limited - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

27 February 2026

Coinsilium Group Limited

("COIN" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 491,624,495 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The above figure of 491,624,495 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

Coinsilium Group Limited

Malcolm Palle

Telephone: +350 2000 8223

Eddy Travia

Telephone: +44 (0) 7785 381 089

Corporate Adviser

AlbR Capital Limited

Guy Miller

Telephone: 020 7496 0930


© 2026 PR Newswire
