Western New York Energy says it will install an industrial steam-generating heat pump at its ethanol plant in Medina, New York, with a maximum output temperature of 215 C and a coefficient of performance of 2. 7. Western New York Energy, the operator of an ethanol plant in Medina, New York, United States, has revealed plans to deploy an industrial steam-generating heat pump at the facility. US-based Skyven Technologies will provide its Acturus heat pump system for the project. It claimed that its system provides "high efficiencies" and reduces power consumption and costs in on-site process steam ...

