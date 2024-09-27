SciBase announces sale of Nevisense to NIH (US)

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO: SCIB], pioneering prevention and prediction in dermatology disorders is pleased to announce the completion of a milestone sale of Nevisense, a leading skin barrier research device, to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), one of the world's foremost medical research centers and a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This sale represents a major milestone for SciBase and demonstrates the high quality and innovative nature of Nevisense for research.

The device will be used to conduct research on the microbiome and its interactions in atopic dermatitis (AD), exploring how the microbiome may unearth new treatments for AD.

"The fact that this prestigious governmental institution has chosen to use Nevisense in their research speaks volumes about the credibility and reliability of our product," says Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase. "The skin barrier research market is experiencing a rapid rise in interest, and the research in this space can directly improve the lives of millions of people worldwide. We are confident that the use of our device by the NIH will lead to groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in the field of dermatology."

Nevisense is, apart from being able to detect skin cancer, also designed to analyze skin barrier function with the highest accuracy and robustness available, making it an essential tool for researchers. To date, studies have included Nevisense to study skin disorders, investigate environmental irritants and their effect on skin health, and analyze skin barrier dysfunction as it relates to allergies.

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing on early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reportsvisit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

