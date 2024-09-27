Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
Frankfurt
27.09.24
09:16 Uhr
0,022 Euro
+0,012
+117,65 %
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 13:36 Uhr
115 Leser
SciBase announces sale of Nevisense to NIH (US)

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO: SCIB], pioneering prevention and prediction in dermatology disorders is pleased to announce the completion of a milestone sale of Nevisense, a leading skin barrier research device, to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), one of the world's foremost medical research centers and a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This sale represents a major milestone for SciBase and demonstrates the high quality and innovative nature of Nevisense for research.

The device will be used to conduct research on the microbiome and its interactions in atopic dermatitis (AD), exploring how the microbiome may unearth new treatments for AD.

"The fact that this prestigious governmental institution has chosen to use Nevisense in their research speaks volumes about the credibility and reliability of our product," says Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase. "The skin barrier research market is experiencing a rapid rise in interest, and the research in this space can directly improve the lives of millions of people worldwide. We are confident that the use of our device by the NIH will lead to groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in the field of dermatology."

Nevisense is, apart from being able to detect skin cancer, also designed to analyze skin barrier function with the highest accuracy and robustness available, making it an essential tool for researchers. To date, studies have included Nevisense to study skin disorders, investigate environmental irritants and their effect on skin health, and analyze skin barrier dysfunction as it relates to allergies.

For more information on Nevisense for research and SciBase's medical products, visit www.scibase.com or contact Jeremy Bost at jeremy.bost@scibase.com .

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65
E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing on early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reportsvisit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-announces-sale-of-nevisense-to-nih--us-,c4043952

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4043952/3026463.pdf

PR NIH eng final

https://news.cision.com/scibase/i/nih-2024-09-27,c3337864

NIH 2024-09-27

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scibase-announces-sale-of-nevisense-to-nih-us-302261013.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
