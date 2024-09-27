Entergy Corporation: Entergy New Orleans Donates $383,000 To Help Vulnerable Customers "Beat the Heat"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / This summer, Entergy New Orleans provided $383,025.25 through its "Beat the Heat" program focused on helping its low-income customers and communities stay cool and pay their bills throughout the summer. Through Entergy New Orleans' "Beat the Heat" program, customers received bill payment assistance, fans, energy efficiency kits, home weatherization and invaluable support from local community partners.

"We are dedicated to supporting our customers in need by providing bill payment assistance, distributing essential cooling resources and improving energy efficiency in homes so they can better manage their energy bills," said Deanna Rodriguez, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO. "Our commitment is to be there for our customers, especially during extreme temperatures. We understand the economic difficulties many are experiencing, and we are here to help."

For decades, Entergy New Orleans has partnered with local organizations to ease the burden of hot summer temperatures resulting in increased usage and higher energy costs for our most vulnerable customers. Year after year, this collaborative program provides our customers with energy bill assistance, tools and resources, and support during the critical summer months. Through this program the company:

Donated more than $3 million in funds from Entergy shareholders, employees and customers to The Power to Care program, which provides energy bill assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities.

Provided customers with free access to Single Stop, an online resource that connects households in need with financial assistance and more.

Awarded more than $7,500.00 in grants to vulnerable customers to provide free resources like electric fans and home weatherization kits.

Donated to local organizations that weatherized homes for customers in need.

Held Entergy Navigators fairs in underserved communities, providing customers with assistance and resources to help manage their bills, energy efficiency kits, pro bono legal aid, Kids to College savings accounts and more.

Provided more than 100 free electric fans to help customers beat high temperatures and save on electricity bills throughout the summer.

Distributed 100 energy efficiency kits to customers. The kits included money-saving LED lightbulbs, advanced power strips, bathroom faucet aerators and V-seal weatherstripping.

Over 4 low-income homes were weatherproofed during neighborhood sweeps that were held in select, underserved communities.

Entergy is dedicated to ensuring all customers have access to the resources and support they need to stay safe and comfortable year-round. To learn more about our customer assistance programs, visit billtoolkit.entergy.com.

